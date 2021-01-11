Maruti Suzuki Model Wise Dec 2020 Sales – Alto, Swift, Dzire, Brezza

Maruti Suzuki posted 50.9 per cent market share in December 2020 with a total of 1,40,754 units as against 1,22,784 units with 14.6 per cent growth

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) posted a total of 1,40,754 units in December 2020 as against 1,22,784 units during the same period in 2019 with a Year-on-Year sales growth of 14.6 per cent. It held on to a market share of 50.9 per cent in India as against 52.3 per cent in December 2019 with a de-growth of 1.4 per cent.

The Alto entry-level hatchback headed the sales charts last month for the largest carmaker in the country as 18,140 units were recorded against 15,489 units during the corresponding period in 2019 with 17 per cent YoY growth. The Swift finished second with 18,131 units as against 14,749 units in December 2019 with 23 per cent sales increase.

The Baleno premium hatch ended up third and led its segment with 18,030 units as against 18,464 units in the exact month a year ago with 2 per cent negative sales increase. The Wagon R tall hatchback was the fourth most sold Maruti Suzuki model in the country last month as 17,684 units were sold against 10,781 units in December 2019.

Maruti Suzuki Models (YoY) December 2020 Sales December 2019 Sales 1. Alto (17%) 18,140 15,489 2. Swift (23%) 18,131 14,749 3. Baleno (-2%) 18,030 18,464 4. Wagon R (64%) 17,684 10,781 5. Dzire (-9%) 13,868 15,286 6. Vitara Brezza (-10%) 12,251 13,658 7. Eeco (47%) 11,215 7,634 8. Ertiga (38%) 9,177 6,650 9. S-Presso (-19%) 6,787 8,394 10. Celerio (23%) 6,660 5,429 11. Ignis (239%) 3,268 964 12. XL6 (22%) 3,088 2,521 13. Ciaz (-29%) 1,270 1,786 14. S-Cross (21%) 1,185 979

This led to a massive volume growth of 64 per cent. The Dzire compact sedan posted 13,868 units in December 2020 as against 15,286 units during the same month in 2019 with 9 per cent volume de-growth. The Vitara Brezza registered a cumulative domestic tally of 12,251 units as against 13,658 units with 10 per cent volume decline.

The Eeco finished seventh with a total of 11,215 units as against 7,634 units during the corresponding period in 2019 with 47 per cent sales surge. The S-Presso ended up ninth with 6,787 units as against 8,394 units with 19 per cent de-growth. The Celerio, which is expected to receive a brand new generation this year finished tenth.

The hatchback garnered a total of 6,660 units last month as against 5,429 units during the same period in 2019 with 23 per cent volume increase. The Ignis endured 239 per cent growth as 3,268 units were sold against 964 units in December 2019. The XL6 MPV, Ciaz mid-size sedan and S-Cross covered the remaining three positions.