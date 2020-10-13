Maruti Suzuki Mid-Size SUV Could Draw Design Influence From Global Vitara

Maruti Suzuki mid-size SUV is expected to be based on the Toyota Raize compact SUV’s platform and it could arrive in 2022

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) currently has the Vitara Brezza as one of its top-selling models in the domestic market and it has been on sale since early 2016. Its main rival, Hyundai, entered the compact SUV space only last year with Venue and it has also been well received among customers. The South Korean auto major already has the Creta as the mid-size SUV segment leader for more than half a decade.

The Indo-Japanese manufacturer, on the other hand, introduced the S-Presso last year and it sits below the Vitara Brezza while Hyundai is widely to be targeting the micro SUV space in the near future. Maruti Suzuki will be expanding its Nexa premium portfolio and the reach of the dealerships in the coming years and thus its product offering will also be widened.

In 2021, Maruti Suzuki will supposedly debut the India-spec five-door version of the Jimny and it will compete against the all-new Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV segment. It is no secret that Maruti Suzuki and Toyota are working on a number of products apart from the badge engineered vehicles. Both are reportedly working on mid-size SUVs based on Toyota Raize’s flexible architecture.

Unlike the rebadged products, they will have distinctive characteristics pertaining to each brand’s preferences and we expect Maruti Suzuki’s five-seater SUV to be influenced by the design language of the global Vitara. It could get a prominent front fascia with clear design elements such as a pair of sharp headlamps and sporty bumper.

It will likely have a wide stance with tall pillars ensuring a large greenhouse. In that way, it could offer a spacious cabin and expect the interior to get connected features and premium touches all around. The Maruti Suzuki mid-size SUV could be launched as early as the first half of 2022.

It will be interesting to see what the mid-size SUV packs and its price range could act as a major deciding factor considering the brand’s local manufacturing prowess. It could be followed by a C-segment seven-seater MPV that will likely slot between the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Toyota Innova Crysta.