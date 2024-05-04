Maruti Suzuki May 2024 Discounts – Alto, WagonR, Swift, Dzire, Brezza

Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts of up to Rs. 63,000 on its select Arena models in May 2024. Alto K10, Celerio, S-Presso, WagonR, Swift, Dzire and Brezza are a part of this discount scheme

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is well-known for offering discounts throughout the year. May 2024 is no different and the company is continuing with its streak of discount offers on its select models under the Arena dealership chain.

To begin with, the Alto K10 gets the highest discount with up to Rs. 45,000 consumer offer, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 along with extra benefits of up to Rs. 3,100, accounting for a total savings of Rs. 63,100.

The Alto K10 is followed by S-Presso with almost similar benefits of up to Rs. 58,100. The discount breakup includes up to Rs. 40,000 consumer offer, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,100. The S-Presso AGS gets the highest offer, followed by manual transmission and CNG options.

Maruti Suzuki Arena Models Cash Discount Exchange Bonus + Corp 1. Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Up To Rs. 45,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 3,100 2. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Up To Rs. 40,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 3,100 3. Maruti Suzuki WagonR Up To Rs. 40,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 3,100 4. Maruti Suzuki Celerio Up To Rs. 40,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 3,100 5. Maruti Suzuki Swift Up To Rs. 20,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 3,100 6. Maruti Suzuki Dzire Up To Rs. 15,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 3,100 7. Maruti Suzuki Eeco Up To Rs. 20,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 3,100

Apart from these offers, customers buying the WagonR and Celerio can avail discounts of up to Rs. 63,100 and Rs. 53,100 respectively. It is interesting to that the outgoing Swift is also covered under this discount scheme with benefits of up to Rs. 43,100.

On the other hand, its sedan sibling Dzire can be had with discounts of up to Rs. 30,000 including Rs. 15,000 exchange and up to Rs. 15,000 cash discount. The newest addition to this discount bandwagon is the Brezza which gets exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 for the VXi, ZXi and ZXi+ petrol trims.

In addition to this, there are hefty discounts on some commercial fleet vehicles like Ertiga Tour M, WagonR Tour H3, Eeco, Dzire Tour S, Alto Tour V and Super Carry amongst others. The discount offers vary depending upon the variant and powertrain option.