Maruti Suzuki March 2021 Sales Up By 92% – Alto, Swift, Baleno, Celerio

Maruti Suzuki posted a domestic tally of 1,67,014 units in March 2021 as against 83,792 units while FY sales suffered 6.7 per cent YoY decline

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has released an official statement regarding the sales numbers for the month of March 2021 as it steps into the new financial year with plenty of anticipation. The largest carmaker in the country garnered a cumulative tally of 1,67,014 units last month as against 83,792 units with nearly twice the growth.

It includes the domestic passenger vehicle and Light Commercial Vehicle sales of 1,49,518 units while 5,899 units of the Vitara Brezza and Baleno were supplied to Toyota for them to be rebadged as Urban Cruiser and Glanza respectively. The total exports in March 2021 stood at 11,597 units as against just 2,104 units during the same period last year.

In FY2020-21, the Indo-Japanese manufacturer posted a total sales of 1,457,861 units, which is about 6.7 per cent down compared to FY2019-20. The cumulative sales include domestic sales of 1,323,396 units and sales to OEMs of 38,326 units and exports of 96,139 units. The FY2021 sales were heavily influenced by the health crisis and the resultant economical impact.



The entry-level mini segment featuring Alto and S-Presso combined to record 24,653 units as against 15,988 units while Wagon R, Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno, Dzire and Tour S posted a total of 82,201 units. The Ciaz mid-size sedan’s sales saw a YoY de-growth as only 1,628 units were registered against 1,863 units.

The utility range comprising Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza and XL6 was responsible for adding 26,174 units to the cumulative domestic tally while 11,547 units of the Eeco were registered in March 2021. The Super Carry LCV posted 3,315 units last month as against 736 units during the corresponding month in 2020.

In FY2020-21, the passenger vehicle and LCV sales stood at 12,93,840 units as against 14,36,124 units during the previous fiscal and it resulted in 7.8 per cent sales decline. The supply to OEMs dramatically increased to 38,326 units with 53.3 per cent growth.

On the exports side, Maruti Suzuki posted negative growth last FY as 96,139 units were shipped against 1,02,171 units in the financial year between April 2019 and March 2020. Overall, the sales numbers took a dip of 6.7 per cent in FY2020-21 but in the second half of last FY a speedy recovery has been made by the Indian automotive industry as a whole.