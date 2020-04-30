Maruti Suzuki March 2020 Sales Analysis – Alto, Wagon R, Swift, Dzire

Maruti Suzuki recorded a massive 47 per cent YoY sales decline in March 2020 as 76,240 units were sold

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) continued to lead the sales charts in the month of March 2020 but the appalling social and economic circumstances prevailing in the country have taken a toll on its sales numbers big time. The largest carmaker in the country sold a total of 76,240 units last month as against 1,45,031 units in March 2019.

Comparatively, Maruti Suzuki faced a huge Year-on-Year slump of 47 per cent. The Baleno was surprisingly the most retailed model within the brand’s domestic range last month as 11,406 units were recorded against 17,264 units during the same period twelve months ago with 34 per cent sales decline.

The Alto was the second best with 10,829 units as against 16,826 units during the corresponding period in 2019 with 36 per cent volume de-growth. The Wagon R ended up third with a total of 9,151 units as against 16,152 units with 43 per cent sales slump while the Swift slotted in at fourth with a total of 8,575 units.

Model March 2020 Sales March 2019 Sales Growth Maruti Baleno 11,406 17,264 -34% Maruti Alto 10,829 16,826 -36% Maruti Wagon-R 9,151 16,152 -43% Maruti Swift 8,575 14,218 -40% Maruti Eeco 5,966 9,893 -40% Maruti Vitara Brezza 5,513 14,181 -61% Maruti Dzire 5,476 19,935 -73% Maruti S-Presso 5,159 – – Maruti Celerio 4,010 11,807 -66% Maruti Ertiga 3,969 8,955 -56% Maruti XL6 2,221 – – Maruti Ignis 1,901 3,156 -40% Maruti Ciaz 1,863 3,672 -49% Maruti Gypsy 201 3 6600% Maruti S-Cross 0 2,424 -100%

Maruti Suzuki’s recently launched models like S-Presso and XL6 had been performing well consistently alongside the third generation Wagon R that entered the domestic market just over a year ago. But last month, they could not garner high sales volume due to the obvious restrictions and the scenario was applicable to all other manufacturers as well.

The Eeco registered 5,966 units as against 9,893 units with 40 per cent sales drop while the facelifted Vitara Brezza posted only 5,513 unit sales. The Dzire compact sedan managed to record a total of 5,476 units in March 2020 as against a massive tally of close to 20,000 units during the same period last year with 73 per cent volume decline.

The S-Presso ended up eighth with 5,159 units while the Celerio hatchback registered 4,010 units with 66 per cent sales drop. The Ertiga finished ahead of XL6 with 3,969 units as the Nexa model only managed 2,221 units last month. The updated Ignis, Ciaz and Gypsy covered the remaining positions with S-Cross not positing even a single unit as the BSVI version will arrive soon.