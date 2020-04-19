Maruti Suzuki Likely To Launch 7 Cars In Next Two Years

Maruti Suzki currently has a total of 12 cars in its line-up, which includes hatchbacks, sedans, SUVs, MPVs, a crossover and a van as well

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd continues to be the biggest carmaker in the country, with a current market share of over 50 per cent. However, the Japanese manufacturer does not want to settle here and continues to explore the mass-market segments where it does not have its footprints yet.

Maruti Suzuki is currently working on launching 7 new cars in the country in a span of two years, and given below is a list of all those cars –

1. S-Cross 1.5L Petrol

Since Maruti Suzuki decided against retailing diesel cars in the BS6 era, the diesel-only S-Cross and Vitara Brezza could not continue post the April 1 deadline. Hence, the carmaker showcased the petrol-powered version of both the cars at the 2020 Auto Expo, which was held in February this year.

While the petrol Vitara Brezza was launched, the petrol S-Cross is yet to be launched in the country. Under the hood, the crossover will be plonked with Maruti’s 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine that produces 105 PS of max power and 138 Nm of peak torque. A 5-speed manual and an optional automatic gearbox will be the transmission options.

2. Wagon R EV

The prototypes of a fully-electric version of the Wagon R have been caught testing across the country a number of times. In October 2018, Maruti Suzuki also set off 50 Japanese-spec Wagon R EVs from its Gurugram facility to be tested in different weathers and terrains across the nation.

However, the Wagon R EV will have a design similar to that of the model sold in the Indian market. Upon launch, the Wagon R EV will go on to become one of the most affordable electric cars in the country, since it is expected to be priced under Rs 10 lakh. It will compete against the Mahindra e-KUV100 in the market upon arrival.

3. New-gen Celerio

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio has continued to be in the first-gen model for its entire existence of six years in the country. However, Maruti Suzuki is finally set to upgrade the hatchback, and the update will be subject to a subjected to an updated design and modernised interior with new features in response to the rising competition.

Internally codenamed YNC, the second-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio could be launched in India towards the end of this year or early 2021. The car is expected to be plonked with the same 1.0-litre three-cylinder K10B petrol engine that is currently on offer.

4. Jimny

The Jimny is Suzuki’s compact off-roader that is currently in its fourth-gen avatar in foreign markets. The second-gen version of the SUV was retailed in India as the ‘Gypsy’ until last year, and if Maruti Suzuki brings the Jimny to India, it could be launched as the next-gen Gypsy.

The car was showcased by Maruti Suzuki at this year’s Auto Expo to gauge customer interest. While the Jimny Sierra sold in the foreign markets is a three-door car, the Japanese carmaker will produce a 5-door version exclusively for the Indian markets. The Indian-spec Jimny/Gypsy is expected to be launched by the end of this year.

5. New Maruti 800

Maruti Suzuki is planning on replacing the aging Alto in its lineup with an all-new entry-level hatch which will be styled like a crossover. The 800 cc car will be based on Maruti’s Heartect platfrom that also underpins the S-Presso, Wagon R, Swift, Baleno etc.

The car will comply with the latest crash test norms, and will also be equipped with the mandatory safety equipment. It is expected to carry over the same 796 cc, 3-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol engine as the current-gen Alto. The said engine puts out 48 PS of power and 69 Nm of torque. While the Alto only gets a 5-speed MT, an optional automatic gearbox will likely also be offered on the upcoming 800 cc car.

6 & 7. Creta Rivaling Mid-size SUV For Nexa & Arena

The mid-size SUV segment has been gaining a lot of popularity lately, but space is largely dominated by the Korean carmakers Hyundai and its sister brand Kia. However, things might change since Maruti Suzuki is planning to launch its own mid-size SUV in the market.

The car is expected to be retailed through the Japanese carmaker’s both dealerships – Arena and Nexa with the different face, and will be pitted against the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks, Renault Captur, among other similarly priced SUVs.