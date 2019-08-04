Maruti Suzuki July Market Share Down By 4.9%, Hyundai Gains 4.4%

Maruti Suzuki garnered 48.4 per cent market share in total in July 2019 as against 53.2 per cent during the same month last year

In July 2019, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) registered 96,400 unit sales as against 1,52,427 during the same month last year with 36.8 per cent YoY de-growth. When compared to June 2019, when the numbers stood at 1,11,014, Maruti Suzuki endured 13.2 per cent sales drop. The situation is only getting worse every month as automobile manufacturers are suffering big sales declines across the board.

In the case of Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), the country’s second-largest carmaker, the scenario wasn’t too different. But its recently launched and well-received Venue compact SUV has certainly acted as a damage limiter. Last month, Hyundai sold 39,010 units in total as against 43,481 units during the corresponding month in 2018 with 10.3 per cent sales slump.

Brand (+/-%) July 2018 Market Share July 2019 Market Share 1. Maruti Suzuki (-4.9%) 53.2% 48.4% 2. Hyundai (4.4%) 15.2% 19.6% 3. Mahindra (1.8%) 6.3% 8.0% 4. Tata (-0.7%) 6.0% 5.3% 5. Toyota (0.4%) 4.8% 5.2% 6. Honda (-1.8%) 7.0% 5.1% 7. Ford (0.4%) 2.7% 3.1% 8. Renault (-0.3%) 2.2% 1.8% 9. Volkswagen (0.4%) 0.9% 1.3% 10. MG Motor (0.8%) 0.0% 0.8% 11. Nissan + Datsun (-0.3%) 1.0% 0.7% 12. Skoda (0.1%) 0.4% 0.5%

When compared to June 2019, the South Korean auto major retailed nearly 3,000 units less that resulted in a volume drop of 7.1 per cent. Brands like Tata, Renault, Nissan, Fiat and Honda posted nearly 40 per cent sales decline or more in the month of July 2019 but Hyundai and Mahindra did not suffer that much due to the successful running of their latest launches.

Mahindra XUV300 is also positioned in the sub-four-metre SUV segment as the Hyundai Venue. It resided in third place behind Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Hyundai Venue in April, May, June and July by beating Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport and Honda WR-V.

The Venue launched in May 2019, garnered just over 7,000 units in its very first month and back it up by ending up very close to the segment-leading Vitara Brezza in the following month. Due to another good showing from what has been endorsed as India’s first connected SUV, Hyundai gained 4.4 per cent market share as it held on to 19.6 per cent.

On the other hand, Maruti Suzuki lost 4.9 per cent market share while holding on to 48.4 per cent in total. Another significant gainer in July 2019 was Mahindra with 1.8 per cent, as it had 8 per cent total market share. Maruti Suzuki is looking to make a comeback with new launches like the XL6 bound for this month and S-Presso for the festive season.