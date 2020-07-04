Maruti Suzuki July 2020 Discounts – Alto, Swift, Dzire, Celerio, Ertiga

For July 2020, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, the country’s largest-selling carmaker, is offering some great discounts on its Arena models, which include hot-sellers like Swift, Alto, etc

One thing that’s clear from the sales figures of June 2020 is that the auto sector is on its way to bounce back to its former glory. There are several reasons for this. For starters, many are bound to buy their first car in order to finally ditch public transport and maintain social distancing.

Another reason is that all those who couldn’t upgrade to a new model due to the unwanted circumstances are finally flocking the showrooms and buying a new model. Finally, another reason that has helped auto makers grow are the several discounts they are offering. Like everybody else, even Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, the country’s largest-selling carmaker, is offering some great discounts on its Arena range of models. Here, in this post, we detail all the offers –

1. Maruti Alto 800 & Tour H1

Maruti Alto, the most affordable model in the company’s lineup, is being sold with a consumer offer worth Rs 18,000. Other than this, there’s also an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 in case you sell your old car to Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL). The exchange bonus stays unaffected by the age and make of your car. Also, the offer is available on both petrol and CNG variants. Moreover, the Tour H1, which is the taxi version of the Alto, is being sold with a consumer offer of Rs 20,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. This takes a sizeable amount off the sticker price of the already highly affordable car.

2. Maruti Celerio & Tour H2

The Maruti Celerio is getting a bit long in the tooth now but it continues to be one of the most practical hatchbacks in its segment. The tallboy hatchback is currently being sold with some attractive offers in form of a consumer offer worth Rs 25,000. Also, there’s an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 in case you sell your old car to Maruti Suzuki. These offers apply on both petrol and CNG variants. Moreover, you get the same offers on the Tour H2 model, which is the taxi version of the hatchback.

3. Maruti Dzire & Tour S

Maruti Dzire has been the most popular entry-level sedan of the country and is currently being sold with some great offers. The recently updated sedan is available with a consumer offer of Rs 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000. Also, in case you wish to pick up the pre-facelift version of the sedan, you can benefit from a consumer offer of Rs 20,000, an additional discount of Rs 5,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000.

All of this can help you save up to Rs 50,000 on the purchase of the well-rounded sedan. Finally, if you purchase the Tour S, which is the taxi version of the Dzire and is based on the last-gen model, you get a consumer offer of Rs 15,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000.

Model Cash Discounts Exchange Maruti Alto 800 Rs. 18,000 Rs. 15,000 Maruti Tour H1 Rs. 20,000 Rs. 15,000 Maruti Celerio Rs. 25,000 Rs. 20,000 Maruti Tour H2 Rs. 25,000 Rs. 20,000 Maruti Tour S Rs. 15,000 Rs. 25,000 Maruti Dzire (Old) Rs. 25,000 Rs. 25,000 Maruti Dzire Facelift Rs. 10,000 Rs. 25,000 Maruti Spresso Rs. 20,000 Rs. 20,000 Maruti Swift Rs. 15,000 Rs. 20,000 Maruti Tour V Rs. 10,000 Rs. 20,000 Maruti Eeco Rs. 10,000 Rs. 20,000 Maruti Eecco Ambulance Rs. 10,000 Rs. 20,000 Maruti Eeco Cargo Rs. 10,000 Rs. 20,000 Maruti Wagon R Rs. 10,000 Rs. 20,000 Maruti Ertiga NIL NIL Maruti Vitara Brezza NIL Rs. 20,000

4. Maruti S-Presso

Maruti S-Presso is the latest budget model from Maruti Suzuki and has been a replacement for the Alto K10. The crossover-inspired hatchback, which locks horns with the likes of Renault Kwid and Datsun redi-GO, is currently being sold with benefits up to Rs 20,000. There is a consumer offer of Rs 10,000 along with an additional discount of Rs 10,000. There’s also an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 that stays consistent irrespective of the age and the make of the old car that you sell to Maruti dealership. This offer is available on both petrol and CNG variants of the small car.

5. Maruti Swift

The Maruti Swift has been the most popular B1-segment of the country for many years now. The funky-looking small car is a well-rounded offering that has been selling in great numbers. However, in spite of the high popularity, the small car is being sold with some attractive offers. There’s a consumer offer of Rs 15,000 along with an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, which makes the already well-priced hatchback an even better proposition.

6. Maruti Eeco & Tour V

The Maruti Eeco has been a logical successor to the now-defunct Maruti Omni and has been selling in great numbers. The bare-basic van from the country’s largest-selling carmaker is available in multiple variants, which include the standard version, Ambulance, Cargo and Tour V (fleet version). Also, the standard and the Tour V variants are available with both petrol and CNG powertrain options.

However, irrespective of which variant or fuel option you choose, you can benefit from offers worth Rs 20,000. There’s a consumer offer worth Rs 10,000 along with an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, with the latter remaining consistent irrespective of the age and the make of the old car you sell to the Maruti dealership.

7. Maruti Wagon R

In its third generation now, the Maruti Wagon R has been the most popular car of its segment for many years now. The tallboy has been a favourite of most first-time car buyers owing to its high practicality, trouble-free nature and low running costs. However, in spite of the high popularity, the hatchback is being sold with discounts worth Rs 20,000. There’s a consumer offer of Rs 10,000 along with an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000.

8. Maruti Vitara Brezza

Updated recently, the Maruti Vitara Brezza has been the highest-selling sub-compact SUV on sale in the country. The Brezza recently received a minor styling update along with a petrol engine that comes with the company’s SHVS mild-hybrid technology on the automatic variant. In spite of the high popularity and being launched recently, the sub-4-metre model is being sold with an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, which makes it an even more attractive proposition.