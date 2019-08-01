Maruti Suzuki July 2019 Sales Down By 55,105 Units (33.5%)

Maruti Suzuki registered a total of 1,09,264 units as against 1,64,369 with 33.5% de-growth when domestic sales and exports are combined

Carmakers are left reeling in the deficit created by unfavourable market scenario over the last six months as even the best-selling models across the board have been registering huge sales decline. The largest producer of passenger cars in the country, Maruti Suzuki, is no different as it posted a massive 36.3 per cent sales de-growth in July 2019 domestically with the numbers of Super Carry included.

The Indo-Japanese manufacturer recorded a total of 96,478 units last month as opposed to 1,52,427 units with 36.7 per cent volume decline. During the current financial year between April and July 2019, Maruti Suzuki retailed 4,59,895 units in the Indian market as against 6,11,394 units during the same period in FY2018-19 with 24.8 per cent de-growth.

The combined sales of Alto and old Wagon R in July 2019 stood at 69.3 per cent negative YoY growth as 11,577 units were sold against 37,710. The latest generation Wagon R, Ignis, Celerio, Swift, Dzire and Baleno forming the core of Maruti Suzuki’s total sales volume managed 22.7 per cent sales slump with 57,512 units totally. In comparison, 74,373 units were dispatched in July 2018.

The utility vehicle fleet having popular models such as Vitara Brezza, S-Cross, Ertiga and Eeco garnered only 15,178 units last month as against 24,505 units during the corresponding month in 2018 with 38.1 per cent sales de-growth. Overall, the combined domestic sales and exports for Maruti Suzuki in the month of July 2019 stood at 1,09,264 units with 33.5 per cent volume decrease.

Maruti Suzuki is making moves to claw back the deficit as the BSVI lineup has swiftly been expanded to six vehicles already and more will be in the pipeline in the coming months. Moreover, the Ertiga range has been widened with the taxi version and the CNG option while the XL6 based on the Ertiga with exterior and interior updates bound for Nexa is arriving on August 21.

The company’s biggest launch this festive season will be the S-Presso. The micro SUV is the production version of the Concept Future S showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo and it will be powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine with BSVI compliance. Both five-speed manual and five-speed AMT transmission options will be on the cards as well.