Maruti Suzuki Jimny Pickup Truck Rendered With Dual Cab Layout

The pickup truck rendered here in its dual cab avatar is based on the five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki unveiled the five-door Jimny at the 2023 Auto Expo alongside the Fronx and it was launched in June 2023. The lifestyle off-road SUV holds a legendary status in the global automotive market and it has been well received in India too. It competes directly with the best-selling Mahindra Thar and is sold through Nexa premium dealerships across India.

While the adventure community has been steadily growing, the same cannot be said for the pickup space as some manufacturers could not grasp the aura they did in the international markets. One of Jimny’s rivals, the Force Gurkha, will get a pickup truck variant soon as it has been spotted testing but what if the Jimny follows the same route to capture the underlying essence?

Here we have speculative renderings of the Jimny pickup truck from Theophilus Chin. The double cab setup bodes well with the overall design of the Jimny and the wheelbase has been made longer digitally to accommodate a bed at the back. The rear overhang has been modified and the design of the bed is heavily inspired by the more premium Jeep Gladiator.

The tailgate features bold Suzuki lettering while the tail lamps and the bumper are influenced by the Gladiator. You could also notice wider fenders compared to the five-door SUV. The presence of a body-on-frame chassis, rigid axis suspension and AllGrip 4WD system make the rendering more purposeful and in fact, the Jimny was sold in an LCV avatar in some global markets.

As for the performance, the 1.5L four-cylinder NA petrol engine currently produces 105 PS maximum power and 134 Nm of peak torque. But these performance numbers won’t encourage good towing and payload capabilities. In the future, Suzuki will introduce an electric version of the Jimny with a dual motor setup to enable a 4X4 layout.

Maruti Suzuki is planning to bring in a host of new models over the next three to four years in India as new SUVs and MPVs with strong hybrid and zero-emission powertrains are in the works.