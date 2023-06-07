Maruti Suzuki Jimny Launched In India At Rs. 12.74 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Jimny is available in Zeta and Alpha variants and derives power from a 1.5L K15B petrol engine

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has today announced the launch of the Jimny in the domestic market. It carries a starting price of Rs. 12.74 lakh for the base Zeta AT trim and goes all the way up to Rs. 15.05 lakh for the Alpha AT range-topper (both prices, ex-showroom). The deliveries of the lifestyle off-road SUV will commence today across all Nexa dealerships.

The five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny is sold in Zeta and Alpha trims with manual and automatic transmission options and is based on the fourth-generation global Jimny. Speaking of the launch,Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO of Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “We are delighted with the response it has received from both prospective customers and critics alike. We are confident that Jimny will empower customers to explore uncharted territories and power through all obstacles with a #NeverTurnBack attitude.”

The Jimny has been a mainstay in Suzuki’s global lineup for over five decades. It has been introduced in India with a more spacious cabin courtesy of two additional doors and a longer wheelbase, and a more advanced features list compared to the international-spec three-door model. The India-made five-door Jimny will also be shipped to many foreign markets.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Variants Price (Ex-Showroom) 1. Zeta MT Rs. 12.74 lakh 2. Zeta AT Rs. 13.94 lakh 3. Alpha MT Rs. 13.69 lakh 4. Alpha AT Rs. 14.89 lakh 5. Alpha MT DT Rs. 13.85 lakh 6. Alpha AT DT Rs. 15.05 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Dimensions Measurements Length 3,985 mm Width 1,645 mm Height 1,720 mm Wheelbase 2,590 mm Ground Clearance 210 mm Bootspace Capacity 322 litres when rear seats folded Approach Angle 36 degrees Departure Angle 47 degrees Ramp Breakover Angle 24 degrees Fuel Tank Capacity 40 litres

The off-roader is built on a ladder frame chassis with squared body proportions for better driver’s view and it also boasts upright A-pillars, a flat clamshell bonnet, LED projector

headlamps with segment-first washers, optimised bumpers with angled edges for enhanced wheel clearance, protective black textured sections to safeguard against damage and so on.

The interior gets basic black shades to avoid distraction while silver inserts highlight functional elements while the dashboard and centre console have been designed to maximise the driver’s awareness of the angle of the car on undulated surfaces. Portions of the cabin resemble the body of a high-grade single-lens reflex camera that hides small scratches and suppresses reflections and are easy to grip.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Performance Specifications Engine 1.5L four-cylinder K15B petrol Power 104.8 PS at 6,000 rpm Torque 134.2 Nm at 4,000 rpm Gearbox Five-Speed MT/ Four-Speed AT Mileage 16.94 kmpl for MT/16.39 kmpl for AT

It also comes with a large boot space with a wide rear opening for easy loading and unloading of your luggage. As for the performance, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny derives power from a 1.5L K15B four-cylinder petrol engine with idle start/stop technology. It is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 104.8 PS at 6,000 rpm and 134.2 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. It is paired with a five-speed MT or a four-speed AT sending power to all four wheels as standard.