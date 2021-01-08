Maruti Suzuki Jimny (5-Door) To Launch In India In July 2022 – Report

The India-spec Suzuki Jimny is under development with the codename ‘YWD’, and will be available exclusively as a 5-door model

During the 2020 Auto Expo, Maruti Suzuki showcased the Jimny in India, which generated a lot of interest among enthusiasts. It was previously reported that Maruti is considering launching the vehicle in India, but in a more practical, 5-door form. Now, it seems like the launch of the 5-door Jimny is much closer than we previously believed.

According to the latest reports, the India-spec Suzuki Jimny, codenamed YWD, is already under development. The vehicle will be sold exclusively as a 5-door model in India, and the company is targeting a launch date of July 2022. Maruti will also be reportedly submitting quotations to its suppliers by the end of this month.

It should be noted that the Suzuki Jimny is already being produced in India, but in its regular 3-door avatar, and only for export to international markets. The demand for the Jimny is quite high in the global market, and Suzuki has decided to boost production with the help of its Indian wing. The 5-door version is being developed exclusively for India, and there is no word on whether it will ever be sold in the international markets.

The Suzuki Jimny is powered by a 1.5-litre, inline-4, naturally aspirated petrol engine. This motor is capable of generating a peak power of 101 HP and a maximum torque of 130 Nm, and transmission options consist of a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed automatic gearbox. The car also gets Suzuki AllGrip part-time AWD system with a low-ratio transfer case.

Despite the modest power output, the Jimny is an extremely capable off-roader, owing to its lightweight body and tiny dimensions. It is quite a handsome vehicle as well, with round headlamps, a large front bumper, taillights integrated into the rear bumper, and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel.

According to speculation, the Jimny could launch in India under the ‘Gypsy’ name. Maruti Gypsy was a cult-classic vehicle, popular among enthusiasts due to the brilliant off-road capability available at an extremely affordable price. Upon launch, the 5-door Jimny/new Gypsy will rival the likes of Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha in the Indian market.