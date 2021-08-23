Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-Door Spied Sans Camo, Launch Next Year

In the 5-door avatar, Maruti Suzuki Jimny makes its first-ever appearance without any camo, and it does look out of proportions

A rather absurd-looking mule of the 5-door iteration of the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Jimny has been spotted on foreign soil. The 5-door Jimny was captured via Google Street View in the Lime Green Shade, which is also available on its 3-door rendition. The SUV was free from camouflage. And this is the first time that it has been spied undisguised.

Without any second thought, it is safe to comment that it looks disproportionate in this picture. The front door continues to be as wide as on the 3-door model, whereas the rear door is particularly slim. The wheelbase seems quite too long as well, eventually resulting in a low ramp-over angle.

As per earlier leaks, the 5-door Suzuki Jimny is said to be 3,850 mm long, 1,645 mm wide, and 1,730 mm tall. The wheelbase extends to 2,550 mm while the ground clearance stands at 210 mm. Also, the vehicle is reported to have a kerb weight of 1,190 kilos. In comparison to the 3-door model, the 5-door Jimny will be longer by around 300 mm, and so is the case with the wheelbase.

Other design changes will include new bumpers and a revised radiator grille. The design shall remain unchanged for the most part. The alloy wheels on the 5-door model are assumed to be carried over from the 3-door Jimny itself. As per speculations, the India-spec model is likely to come loaded with a host of equipment.

The dashboard will house a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, which will be Android Auto & Apple CarPlay compatible. The list will further comprise automatic climate control, hill hold assist, rear parking sensors & camera, rear AC vents, cruise control, power-operated ORVMs and more.

The India-spec model will be powered by the 1.5L 4-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol engine, developing a peak power output of 102 Hp and max torque of 130 Nm. A 5-speed MT and 4-speed AT will be a part of a package. Maruti Suzuki is likely to offer the Jimny LWB in both RWD and AWD layouts. In the international markets, the AWD will be offered as standard fitment across the range.