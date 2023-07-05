Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV Launched In India At Rs. 24.79 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Invicto derives power from a 2.0L strong hybrid petrol engine capable of a claimed fuel efficiency of 23.24 kmpl

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has today announced the launch of the Invicto premium MPV in the domestic market. Available in seven- and eight-seater configurations, the Maruti Suzuki Invicto is the badge-engineered version of the Toyota Innova Hycross and resultantly, it sits at the top of the brand’s portfolio as the flagship model. The Alpha+ seven-seater is priced at Rs. 28.42 lakh while the Zeta+ costing Rs. 24.79 lakh (ex-showroom) can be had with seven or eight seats.

Positioned above the Grand Vitara, the premium MPV becomes the most expensive Maruti Suzuki ever to be on sale and it has been made available in a hybrid avatar. The largest car producer in the country does not offer as expansive a range with the Invicto as compared to its donor. It is retailed exclusively through Nexa dealerships and bookings are already open.

The exterior changes are concentrated only on the front fascia as it gains a new grille section. One of the twin horizontal slats extends into the LED headlamp cluster giving a more upright stance. The grille has a different mesh and the LED headlamp cluster has minor updates with a three-block DRL design as seen on Nexa models.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Variants Price (Ex-Showroom) Zeta+ 7-Seater Rs. 24.79 lakh Zeta+ 8-Seater Rs. 24.84 lakh Alpha+ 7-Seater

Rs. 28.42 lakh

The revised bumper boasts a wider air intake with a new faux skid plate. The Maruti Suzuki Invicto gets black plastic cladding on the wheel arches and sides, and the alloy wheel design is different too. Barring the three-block design for the wraparound LED tail lamps and the inclusion of Invicto badging, no other changes have been made to the rear.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Dimensions Measurements Length 4,755 mm Width 1,845 mm Height 1,795 mm Wheelbase 2,850 mm Ground Clearance 185 mm Fuel Tank Capacity 52 L Bootspace 991 L (when third row tumbled)

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Engine & Specs Engine 2.0L TNGA Strong Hybrid Four-Cylinder Power 186 PS Torque 206 Nm Gearbox e-CVT Mileage 23.24 kmpl

Ditching the dual-tone black and brown theme found in the Toyota Innova Hycross, the Invicto comes with an all-black theme but elsewhere you would be hard-pressed to find any conceivable cosmetic differences. The interior space and dimensions as well as the greenhouse remain unchanged as expected while most of the features have been carried over.

The equipment list comprises a large 10.1-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto interface, over 50 connected features, dual-pane panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, cruise control, steering wheel with mounted controls, large multi-info display, Ottoman function for the second-row captain chairs, powered front seats with ventilation, adjustable headrests, cooled glovebox, layered dashboard, etc.

Compared to the Innova Hycross, the Maruti Suzuki Invicto does not have a whole lot of chrome touches on the bumper and window line as part of keeping the costs competitive. Some of the key features that have been omitted include ADAS driver-assistive and safety technologies and powered tailgate.

With no performance changes, the 2.0 TNGA inline VVTi four-cylinder strong hybrid petrol engine produces a maximum power output of 186 PS and 206 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with an e-CVT transmission and has a higher claimed fuel efficiency 23.24 kmpl (21.1 kmpl in Hycross). It has a zero to 100 kmph acceleration time of 9.5 seconds and is offered in four exterior shades (Blue, White, Silver and Grey). The subscription scheme for the Invicto starts at Rs. 61,860 per month and Maruti says already 6,200 bookings have been made.