Maruti Suzuki Introduces Special Edition Ignis X10 At Rs. 5.19 Lakh

The Maruti Ignis Sigma X10 variant sports a host of new convenience features over the ‘Sigma’ model, for just Rs. 29,990

Maruti Suzuki India Limited, India’s biggest largest carmaker, has been offering brilliant deals and discounts on its car lineup, in order to attract more customers. The Ignis, which received a facelift earlier this year, is also being offered with plenty of deals. Now, Maruti has added new accessories package for the Ignis, called the ‘X10’.

The X10 package is available for the ‘Sigma’ trim of the Maruti Ignis, which is the base variant. The package includes a host of new features, like a touchscreen infotainment system, two-speaker sound system, central locking, rear parking camera, mud flaps, floor mats, wheels covers, chrome mouldings for the sides, fog lamps, parcel tray for the boot, and an antenna lid.

While the individual cost of all the accessories would amount to a total of Rs. 35,321, customers will only have to pay Rs. 29,990 for the package, effectively resulting in savings worth Rs. 5,331 on the purchase of these accessories. A complete breakdown of the price list is given below.

Accessories on X10 package Price Touchscreen infotainment system Rs. 10,490 Two speakers Rs. 1,750 Central Locking system Rs. 6,444 Rear Parking Camera Rs. 4,139 Mud Flaps Rs. 290 Floor Mat Rs. 2,100 Wheel Covers Rs. 2,000 Side Moulding Chrome Rs. 2,290 Fog Lamps Rs. 4,490 Parcel tray Rs. 1,200 Antenna Lid Rs. 128 Total Cost of Accessories Rs. 35,321 Cost of package Rs. 29,990

Other than that, the standard equipment on the Sigma X10 is the same as the Sigma variant. It offers power-operated front windows, power steering, manual AC, and 15-inch steel wheels with tubeless tyres, along with body-coloured ORVMs and door handles. In terms of safety features, it offers ABS, EBD, dual front airbags, seatbelt reminder (front seats), pre-tensioner and load-limiter on seatbelts, speed-sensing automatic door locks, and impact sensing door unlock.

Powering the 2020 Maruti Ignis is a 1.2-litre, inline-4, naturally aspirated, ‘K-series’ petrol engine. This motor is capable of generating a max power of 83 PS and a peak torque of 113 Nm, and it can be paired to either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed AMT. The price of the car ranges from Rs. 4.89 lakh to Rs. 7.19 lakh, with the Ignis Sigma X10 sporting a price tag of Rs. 5.19 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, New Delhi).

Last month, Maruti Ignis was able to post a 55 per cent YoY growth, with 2,421 units sold in June 2020 as compared to 1,563 units sold in July 2019. The increase in sales can primarily be attributed to the introduction of the facelift model, and with the new Sigma X10 variant, Maruti is expected to draw plenty more customers towards NEXA dealerships.