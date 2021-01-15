Maruti Suzuki Ignis Registers 239% Sales Growth In December 2020

In December 2020, Maruti Suzuki Ignis recorded a massive YoY sales growth, although the sale figure itself was quite modest

Maruti Suzuki is the most popular car brand in India, with a market share of 50 per cent (in 2020) in the passenger car market. A little less than a year ago, the manufacturer introduced the Ignis facelift in our market, and the car’s sales have been relatively good since. In December 2020, Maruti managed to dispatch a total of 3,268 units of the Ignis.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the Ignis managed to register a sales growth of 239 per cent, with only 964 units sold in December 2019. However, in November 2020, Maruti Suzuki retailed a total of 3,935 units of the vehicle, which translates to a month-on-month (MoM) sales decline of 16.95 per cent.

The current version of the Maruti Ignis is being marketed as a ‘Compact Urban SUV’ by the manufacturer, which could perhaps be one of the reasons for the rise in popularity of the car in the Indian market. The vehicle features a lot of crossover-style elements, like roof rails, plastic cladding along the bottom of the car (and on the wheel arches as well), faux bash plate on the front and rear bumpers, and a large front grille.

The boxy shape of the car also adds to the SUV-inspired look, and the chrome embellishments look brilliant as well. The vehicle gets projector headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, and it also gets blacked-out alloy wheels. Overall, the Ignis does have impressive road presence, much more than a regular hatchback.

The Ignis offers a lot of the useful features, like a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with integrated Android Auto and Apple Carplay), rear parking camera, automatic climate control, etc. The car draws power from a 1.2-litre petrol engine, which generates 83 PS of maximum power and 113 Nm of peak torque. There are two transmission options for buyers to choose from – a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 5-speed AMT.

The price of the Maruti Ignis ranges from Rs. 4.89 lakh to Rs. 7.19 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). In the Indian market, the vehicle competes against the likes of Tata Tiago, Ford Freestyle, and even its own siblings, Maruti Wagon-R and Swift.