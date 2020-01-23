Maruti Suzuki Ignis Facelift Brochure Leaked, To Get 9 Colour Options

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Ignis facelift is set to be launched at the 2020 Auto Expo with cosmetic updates and a BS6-compliant petrol engine

The Ignis is one of the few cars by Maruti Suzuki which are yet to be upgraded with a BS6 engine. While the automaker upgraded just the powertrain on the updated BS6 cars, the Ignis is set to receive a mid-life refresh, and hence, its launch deserves some limelight.

The 2020 Ignis was spied in a parking lot earlier this month, and now, the official brochure of the car has been leaked, confirming the front-end design of the car. While the brochure with the variant-wise feature and specifications list has also been leaked, the image isn’t clear, making it difficult to decipher.

At the front, the 2020 Ignis facelift will display an all-new grille with U-shaped chrome inserts, similar to the ones seen on the its bigger sibling, the Vitara Brezza. The front bumper has been redesigned and features a faux skid plate. The fog lamp housing has also been tweaked.

The side profile of the car remains the same. It sports the same 15-inch black painted alloy wheels, as well as the functional roof rails, which were added to the car last year. The 2020 Ignis will be available in six monotone paint jobs, and three dual-tone colour options.

At the rear, expect the car to feature tweaked tail lamps with LED inserts, redesigned bumper with the addition of a skid plate. The facelifted Ignis’ cabin will likely be largely similar to the outgoing model, but the car would get new upholstery, along with a few additional features.

The Ignis will continued to be powered by the BS6-compliant version of the same 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that makes 82 hp max power and 113 Nm torque. The engine comes paired to a 5-speed manual transmission, along with an optional AMT.

As of now, the Ignis is priced from Rs 4.74 lakh to Rs 7.09 lakh (ex-showroom). However, expect a marginal price hike when the facelifted model is launched at the Auto Expo next month.