Maruti Suzuki Ignis Converted To EV, 200 Kmph Top Speed: Details

Maruti Suzuki Ignis Electric uses the EV conversion kit from Pune-based Northway Motors; The car archives an indicated top speed of 200 kmph on the dyno

Maruti Suzuki Ignis has been a decent seller for the company and it is the entry-level model in the Nexa range. The hatchback sports the tall boy design and it is one of the few hatchbacks in the market that speaks practicality from every aspect. While the Ignis has not got a major update yet and interestingly, we are also awaiting the Maruti’s first electric car, the Pune-based Northway Motors has converted it Ignis into an EV.

An EV conversion kit has been used to convert the Ignis into an electric car and we can spot the green registration plate, thereby confirming the fact that this is the Ignis EV. Additionally, very minor sticker work can be observed on the converted hatchback and the highlight is the charging socket sign on the fuel lid which now serves as the charging port in the electric hatchback.

These minor touches are giving a very clean look to the Ignis EV and the placement of the charging point depicts the Northway Motor’s expertise. The conversion is performed on the top-spec Alpha variant of the Ignis and the alloys have been pained in green colour, depicting its EV identity.

In addition to this, the video released by the company also portrays the engine compartment of the hatchback which is now occupied by a neatly placed electric motor. However, we don’t have the exact information about the placement of the battery pack. The highlight of this conversion is the 200 kmph top speed that the Ignis EV achieved on the dynamometer.

As opposed to the conventional EVs sold in the market which only utilize a single gear ratio, Northway Motors seems to be using 5 different gear ratios for better power delivery. We can clearly notice a minor lag in acceleration when the gears are shifted and this aspect could give a regular ICE car-like feel to the converted Ignis EV.

It is important to note that this conversion has been done for R&D work and the car is tested on a dyno for its top speed. These types of competent EV conversion kits could play a vital role in the drastic shift towards electric cars in India, especially for End-of-Life vehicles (ELVs).