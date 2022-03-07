Maruti Suzuki Holi Discounts [March 2022] – Alto, Wagon-R, Swift, Brezza

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest carmaker, has some brilliant discounts on offer on its Arena range of cars this month, i.e., in March 2022

The festival of colours is just around the corner, and to celebrate it, Maruti Suzuki has announced some attractive deals and discounts on its cars. If you were planning to purchase a new car this Holi season, then be sure to check out the offers available on the manufacturer’s Arena lineup of cars.

Maruti Alto has a cash discount of Rs. 5,000 on the Std trim. On all other trim levels, a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 are available. A corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 is also being offered on the little hatchback.

Maruti Celerio has a cash discount of Rs. 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 on offer, but only on manual variants. On S-Presso (manual variants only), a cash discount of Rs. 15,000, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000.

Maruti Suzuki is offering a cash discount of Rs. 25,000 on the 1.0L petrol manual variants of Wagon-R. On its 1.2L petrol manual variants, the same is worth Rs. 20,000. An exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 are available as well on the manual variants of the tallboy hatchback.

As for Maruti Swift, buyers can avail a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 on the ‘LXi’ trim, and of Rs. 20,000 on the ‘VXi’ and ‘ZXi’ trims. On Dzire, the cash discount is worth Rs. 10,000. Both cars also have an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000. These offers are only for the manual variants of both.

Maruti Suzuki Arena Discounts – March 2022 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + corporate discount Maruti Alto (Std trim) Rs. 5,000 0 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Alto (all other trims, expect CNG variants) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Celerio (except CNG variants) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti S-Presso (MT variants only, except CNG) Rs. 15,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Wagon-R (MT variants only, except CNG) Rs. 25,000 (1.0L version)/Rs. 20,000 (1.2L version) Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 4,000 Maruti Swift (MT variants only) Rs. 10,000 (LXi trim)/Rs. 20,000 (VXi, ZXi trims) Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Dzire (MT variants only) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Vitara Brezza Rs. 5,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 2,500 Maruti Ertiga 0 0 Maruti Eeco Up to Rs. 10,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 3,000

A cash discount of Rs. 5,000 is available on Vitara Brezza, along with a corporate discount of Rs. 2,500 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000. On Maruti’s van – Eeco – a cash discount of Rs. 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 are available. Maruti Ertiga doesn’t have any deals on offer this month.

Note: There are currently no discounts available on Maruti Suzuki’s CNG cars.