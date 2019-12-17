Maruti Suzuki Reaches Another Milestone, Sells Over 6 Lakh Automatic Cars

Maruti Suzuki India currently has 12 automatic cars across its line-up, and three options of automatic transmissions including AGS, AT and CVT

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has reached a milestone with a total sales of over 6 lakh automatic cars in the country, out of which 5 lakh cars were equipped with the Auto Gear Shift (AGS) transmission.

The AGS transmission was first introduced with the Celerio hatch, back in 2014, and the sales of Maruti cars with automatic transmissions have accelerated since then. The Indian subsidiary of the Japanese automaking giant was able to sell over 2 lakh automatic vehicles in FY 2018-19 alone.

Out of the 12 total cars with an optional automatic transmission in Maruti Suzuki India’s line-up, the Auto Gear Shift (AGS) transmission is offered with Alto K-10, S-Presso, Wagon R, Celerio, Ignis, Swift, Dzire and Vitara Brezza. On the other hand, the Ertiga, Ciaz and XL6 come equipped with Automatic Transmission (AT). The Baleno is the only Maruti Car to be offered with a Continuous Variable Transmission (CVT).

Mr. Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, commenting on reaching the milestone said, “Maruti Suzuki is committed to bringing the best of automotive technology to the Indian market. This major milestone reflects the growing customer acceptance of new technologies that brings comfort and ease of driving. By offering multiple automatic options we are able to cater to diverse customers across segments.”

He further added, “Our automatic technology brings ease of driving, especially in city stop and go traffic, excellent fuel efficiency and affordable price.” Maruti Suzuki said that the majority of demand for automatic vehicles comes from cities like Bangalore, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune and Chennai.

Currently, the most affordable Maruti Suzuki car with an automatic transmission is the Alto K-10, which can be had with the said transmission at a starting price of Rs 4.38 lakh (ex-showroom). While the most premium automatic car in its Indian line-up is the XL6 Alpha AT, which retails at a base price of Rs 11.46 lakh (ex-showroom).