Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will go on sale next month in India and is expected to be priced aggressively against competitors

Maruti Suzuki will host the global premiere of the Grand Vitara in the domestic market on July 20, 2022. The midsize SUV has already been teased a number of times giving us a preview of its design, interior and features. It will become the flagship Maruti Suzuki SUV upon its arrival and it will act as a replacement for the S-Cross.

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will likely sit on the updated Global C platform and is expected to be high on safety as well. The Grand Vitara will be positioned above the Brezza compact SUV in the lineup and it could have a starting price of Rs. 9.35 lakh for the base variant. The top-end variant might cost up to Rs. 19.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

The five-seater will have an overall length of around 4.3 metres and it could share the wheelbase with the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. In fact, the Grand Vitara will have plenty in common with the Hyryder including the powertrain and mechanical bits. The latter will go on sale first next month and it will be followed by the Grand Vitara.

The SUV will rival Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, Nissan Kicks and the likes. It will have distinctive advantages over most of its rivals, as it will be available with a mild-hybrid and strong hybrid powertrains in an expansive range. In addition, 4WD system will also be on offer with the upcoming SUV.

The entry-level prices of the Grand Vitara are expected to be slightly lower than that of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder. The mild-hybrid system will use the 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15C DualJet petrol engine found in the facelifted Ertiga and XL6 and new Brezza. It will generate a maximum power output of around 103 PS and 136 Nm of peak torque.

It will be linked with either a five-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter AT with paddle shifters. The 1.5-litre four-cylinder TNGA Atkinson Cycle-based strong hybrid system sourced from Toyota will enable a dedicated EV-only mode and thus it will have a high fuel efficiency. The powertrain will be paired with an e-CVT.