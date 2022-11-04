Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Crosses 8,000 Unit Sales In Oct 2022

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara was the seventh most sold SUV in the country last month as it finished within the top ten SUV sales charts for the first time

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) introduced the Grand Vitata in September 2022 to strengthen its SUV portfolio following the release of the new-gen Brezza a few months earlier. It competes against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Nissan Kicks and others. The reservations for the midsize SUV crossed 57,000 units upon its launch.

A few days ago, it was said that the combined booking tally of Brezza and Grand Vitara stands at over two lakh units as both have been well received by customers. Last month, the largest car producer in the country dispatched a total of 4,770 units of the Grand Vitara and this month, the sales tally rose to 8,052 units as it finished within the top ten SUV sales table for the first time.

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara was the seventh most sold SUV in India last month and ended up sixteenth in the overall passenger car sales tally. The five-seater is based on the Global C architecture, shared with the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and is priced between Rs. 10.45 lakh for the base variant and it goes all the way up to Rs. 19.65 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec trim.

The Grand Vitara derives power from a 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15C mild-hybrid petrol engine found in the Ertiga, XL6 and Brezza. It develops a maximum power output of 103 PS and 136 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a five-speed manual transmission as standard or a six-speed torque converter automatic unit with paddle shifters as an option.

The 1.5-litre three-cylinder Atkinson Cycle TNGA petrol engine sourced from Toyota works in tandem with an electric motor and a battery pack to form a strong hybrid system. It enables a dedicated EV mode and has an impressive claimed fuel efficiency of close to 28 kmpl.

The SUV is packed with features such as a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, automatic climate control, cruise control, steering wheel with mounted controls, a heads-up display, a 360-degree camera system, six airbags, connected car tech and so on.