Maruti Suzuki Futuro-e Electric SUV Coupe Concept Unveiled

Maruti Suzuki Futuro-e SUV-coupe previews design language of the future models from the brand and it carries an electric powertrain

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has revealed the Futuro-e Concept at the opening day of the 2020 Auto Expo in Greater Noida. It is one of the big highlights of the motoring exhibition as Maruti Suzuki has certainly upped the ante in future mobility and the design study is expected to spawn a production model in the coming years.

The Indo-Japanese manufacturer cannot be shrugged off the part though as it is planning to introduce new models in Greater Noida. However, the main highlight of its show floor will be the Futuro-e concept that has just been officially teased for the first time. The teaser sketch does not indicate much of the concept except that it has a coupe-ish roofline.

Maruti Suzuki applied patent rights for the Future-e nomenclature in December 2019 and since then the speculations have been on the high as to what it might turn out to be. The wait has certainly worth it as the Futuro-e depicts a design language we have never seen before on a Maruti Suzuki vehicle and it more crucially is on the premium side ditching conventionalities.



The largest carmaker in the country has said that the Futuro-e is the design study for next generation mobility solutions meaning that it will influence the future models in the styling department. It carries a “bold new global design philosophy for the UV segment” according to the brand and it has been created taking the evolving desires of aspirational youths into account.

It is a blend better a coupe and a SUV and the roofline stands in accordance. It is endorsed not follow the mainstream SUV architecture and comprises of a raked windshield, muscular character lines and fenders, a sleek front fascia, prominent LED tail lamps that extend in, side profile with an almost pillar less design, a short bonnet structure and so on.



The concept is masculine in every way and has a thin LED strip covering the entire width up front and it takes a boomerang shape and dips sideways. The large Suzuki badge is housed in the middle and the prominent greenhouse has an inclined coupe-styled roofline finished in black colour giving a dual-tone vibe.

The squarer black wheel arches and chunk wheels riding on Yokohama tyres add to the flare with a dynamic rear end boasting a swooping tail lamp structure that protrudes down into the rear fenders. In the future, it will likely spawn a mid-size with conventional powertrain options despite being an electrified concept.

