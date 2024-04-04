Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Toyota Taisor: Price Comparison

The newly launched Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is the badge-engineered cousin of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx and here we have compared their prices

Toyota Kirloskar Motors (TKM) launched the much-awaited Urban Cruiser Taisor in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs. 7.74 lakh (ex-showroom). Essentially a badge-engineered version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, the new Toyota crossover sports minor differences in the design and slight price variation. So, let’s compare the price of Maruti Suzuki Fronx and Toyota Taisor.

A brief look at the table above and you will know that the Taisor’s starting price is Rs. 22,000 more expensive than Fronx. However, the top-spec turbo variants of both SUVs are priced at par. In addition to this, it is also important to note that Fronx offers two extra variants as compared to the Taisor. In terms of CNG trims, the Taisor only gets a single option while the Fronx offers an extra Delta CNG trim.

Apart from this, the turbo range of Fronx is more affordable as it starts from the mid-spec Delta+ variant which costs Rs. 9.73 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Toyota offers the Taisor turbo in top-spec G and V trims. All the turbo variants of both cars are priced similarly.

Toyota Taisor Price Maruti Fronx Price (Ex-Sh) E Rs. 7.74 lakh Sigma Rs. 7.52 lakh S Rs. 8.60 lakh Delta Rs. 8.38 lakh E CNG Rs. 8.72 lakh Sigma CNG Rs. 8.47 lakh S+ Rs. 9 lakh Delta+ Rs. 8.78 lakh S AMT Rs. 9.13 lakh Delta AMT Rs. 8.88 lakh S+ AMT Rs. 9.53 lakh Delta+ AMT Rs. 9.28 lakh Delta CNG Rs. 9.33 lakh Delta + Turbo Rs. 9.73 lakh G Turbo Rs. 10.56 lakh Zeta Turbo Rs. 10.56 lakh V Turbo Rs. 11.48 lakh Alpha Turbo Rs. 11.48 lakh V DT Turbo Rs. 11.64 lakh Alpha Turbo DT Rs. 11.64 lakh G AT Turbo Rs. 11.96 lakh Zeta Turbo AT Rs. 11.96 lakh V AT Turbo Rs. 12.88 lakh Alpha Turbo AT Rs. 12.88 lakh V AT DT Turbo Rs. 13.04 lakh Alpha Turbo AT DT Rs. 13.04 lakh

As for the 1.2 litre NA petrol variants are concerned, the Taisor commands a premium in the range of Rs. 22,000 to Rs. 25,000 over the similar spec Fronx. Setting this aside, the design is the only point of differentiation between Fronx and Taisor which includes redesigned bumpers, a new set of alloy wheels, minor deviation in colour options and tweaked tail lights.

Under the hood, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx and Toyota Taisor draw power from the familiar 1.2 litre K12C petrol engine putting out 90 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT gearbox.

The 1.0-litre BoosterJet turbo petrol engine is good enough to produce 100 bhp and 148 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.