Maruti Suzuki Fronx Variant Wise Features Explained In Detail

Maruti Suzuki Fronx will be available in 1.2-litre NA petrol and 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine with manual and automatic options
Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) unveiled the Baleno-based Fronx and five-door Jimny at the ongoing 2023 Auto Expo. The compact coupe SUV will be the first to arrive around March or April 2023 and its pre-bookings have commenced at authorised Nexa dealerships and via online as well. It will be offered in an expansive range upon launch.
The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is conceptualized, designed and developed in India and it has an upright front and rear facia, roof rails and a wide bonnet structure, chiselled wheel arches, muscular fenders and side body cladding. The front fascia boasts the signature grille section garnished in chrome and crystal block LED DRLs and at the back, the wide sweeping LED rear combination lamps run across the width of the vehicle.
It also gets a dual-finish bold step type geometric design for the precision cut alloy. The cabin comes with a black and bordeaux contrasting colour scheme, a forged metal-like matte finish on the dashboard to highlight its ruggedness, a layered dashboard, and high gloss silver inserts. The new 1.0-litre K-series turbocharged three-cylinder Boosterjet direct injection engine features mild hybrid tech for the first time.
It is good enough to deliver around 100 PS and 147.6 Nm. Customers can opt for the 1.2-litre K-series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine with idle start/stop technology and is paired with a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT transmission. It develops 90 PS maximum power and 113 Nm. Built on the Heartect platform, the Fronx is packed with safety features.
They include six airbags, three-point seatbelts, ESP with Hill Hold Assist & rollover mitigation, etc. The five-seater will take on the likes of Nissan Magnite, Tata Punch and Renault Kiger and it will be retailed in five trim levels namely Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta and Alpha. The 1.2L gasoline in Sigma, Delta and Delta+ trims and 1.0L gasoline in Delta+, Zeta and Alpha. The variant-wise features are as follows:
Sigma 1.2L NA Petrol With Manual Transmission
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Dual airbags
Hill-hold assist
Reverse parking sensors
Halogen projector headlamps
Steel wheels with wheel covers
Two-tone cabin theme
Fabric seat upholstery
Keyless entry and go
Automatic climate control
Powered windows
60:40 rear seat split
Rear defogger
Electronic Stability Program
Delta 1.2L NA Petrol With Manual & Automatic Transmission
Chrome-garnished front grille
Turn indicators on ORVMs
Rear parcel tray
Seven-inch touchscreen infotainment
USB and Bluetooth connectivity
OTR updates
Four-speaker sound system
Electrically adjustable ORVMs
Steering wheel with mounted controls
Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
SmartPlay Pro connectivity
Voice assistance
Delta+ 1.2L NA Petrol & Delta+ 1.0L Turbo Petrol With Manual & Automatic Transmission
Automatic LED headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lights
16-inch alloy wheels
Zeta 1.0L Turbo Petrol With Manual & Automatic Transmission
Rear washer and wiper
Rear LED light bar
Chrome trim on the inner door handles
Wireless charger
Paddle Shifters in AT
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
6-speaker audio
Fast USB charging points
Coloured Multi-Info Display
Push button engine start/stop
Height-adjustable driver seat
Front centre armrest
Rear AC vents
Front footwell illumination
Suzuki Connected
Side and curtain airbags
Reverse Parking camera
Alpha 1.0L Turbo Petrol With Manual & Automatic Transmission
Cruise Control
Head-up display
360-degree camera
16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels
Two-tone exterior Shades
Leather-wrapped steering wheel