Maruti Suzuki Fronx Variant Wise Features Explained In Detail

Maruti Suzuki Fronx will be available in 1.2-litre NA petrol and 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine with manual and automatic options

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) unveiled the Baleno-based Fronx and five-door Jimny at the ongoing 2023 Auto Expo. The compact coupe SUV will be the first to arrive around March or April 2023 and its pre-bookings have commenced at authorised Nexa dealerships and via online as well. It will be offered in an expansive range upon launch.

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is conceptualized, designed and developed in India and it has an upright front and rear facia, roof rails and a wide bonnet structure, chiselled wheel arches, muscular fenders and side body cladding. The front fascia boasts the signature grille section garnished in chrome and crystal block LED DRLs and at the back, the wide sweeping LED rear combination lamps run across the width of the vehicle.

It also gets a dual-finish bold step type geometric design for the precision cut alloy. The cabin comes with a black and bordeaux contrasting colour scheme, a forged metal-like matte finish on the dashboard to highlight its ruggedness, a layered dashboard, and high gloss silver inserts. The new 1.0-litre K-series turbocharged three-cylinder Boosterjet direct injection engine features mild hybrid tech for the first time.

It is good enough to deliver around 100 PS and 147.6 Nm. Customers can opt for the 1.2-litre K-series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine with idle start/stop technology and is paired with a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT transmission. It develops 90 PS maximum power and 113 Nm. Built on the Heartect platform, the Fronx is packed with safety features.

They include six airbags, three-point seatbelts, ESP with Hill Hold Assist & rollover mitigation, etc. The five-seater will take on the likes of Nissan Magnite, Tata Punch and Renault Kiger and it will be retailed in five trim levels namely Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta and Alpha. The 1.2L gasoline in Sigma, Delta and Delta+ trims and 1.0L gasoline in Delta+, Zeta and Alpha. The variant-wise features are as follows:

Sigma 1.2L NA Petrol With Manual Transmission

Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

Dual airbags

Hill-hold assist

Reverse parking sensors

Halogen projector headlamps

Steel wheels with wheel covers

Two-tone cabin theme

Fabric seat upholstery

Keyless entry and go

Automatic climate control

Powered windows

60:40 rear seat split

Rear defogger

Electronic Stability Program

Delta 1.2L NA Petrol With Manual & Automatic Transmission

Chrome-garnished front grille

Turn indicators on ORVMs

Rear parcel tray

Seven-inch touchscreen infotainment

USB and Bluetooth connectivity

OTR updates

Four-speaker sound system

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Steering wheel with mounted controls

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

SmartPlay Pro connectivity

Voice assistance

Delta+ 1.2L NA Petrol & Delta+ 1.0L Turbo Petrol With Manual & Automatic Transmission

Automatic LED headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lights

16-inch alloy wheels

Zeta 1.0L Turbo Petrol With Manual & Automatic Transmission

Rear washer and wiper

Rear LED light bar

Chrome trim on the inner door handles

Wireless charger

Paddle Shifters in AT

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

6-speaker audio

Fast USB charging points

Coloured Multi-Info Display

Push button engine start/stop

Height-adjustable driver seat

Front centre armrest

Rear AC vents

Front footwell illumination

Suzuki Connected

Side and curtain airbags

Reverse Parking camera

Alpha 1.0L Turbo Petrol With Manual & Automatic Transmission

Cruise Control

Head-up display

360-degree camera

16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

Two-tone exterior Shades

Leather-wrapped steering wheel