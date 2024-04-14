Maruti Suzuki eVX Spotted Testing Again – Top 5 Things To Know

Maruti Suzuki eVX will go on sale in early 2025 in India and it will likely boast a claimed range of around 550 km on a single charge

At the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024, Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest automaker, showcased the eVX concept. This concept initially made its global debut at the 2023 Auto Expo before a more refined version was unveiled at the Japan Mobility Show late last year.

1. Launch Timeline:

Maruti Suzuki continues to run trials with the eVX test prototypes in preparation for its launch, slated for early next year. Recent spy shots circulating online have revealed several noteworthy features of this upcoming midsize electric SUV.

2. Rivals:

It will compete with the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV, Tata Curvv and Citroen Basalt EV, Mahindra XUV400, MG ZS EV and others.

3. Brand New Interior:

Based on the latest spy images, it appears that the interior of the Maruti eVX will undergo a significant transformation compared to the existing crop of Maruti Suzuki models. The cabin will boast a floating touchscreen infotainment system (10-12 inches), complemented by a digital instrument console. The eVX is also expected to feature a heads-up display, wireless smartphone charging, dual-zone automatic climate control, ambient lighting, powered driver and front passenger seats, a new two-spoke steering wheel, auto-dimming interior rearview mirror, inner chrome door handles, rotary drive mode selector, etc.

4. Performance, Platform & Range:

Built on a derivative of Toyota’s 27PL skateboard architecture, the Maruti Suzuki eVX will likely feature a 40 kWh and a 60 kWh battery pack. It will have a claimed driving range of up to 550 km on a single charge. The eVX is expected to support fast charging and Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capabilities. Additionally, both single and twin electric motor setups will be available to help extend the range and enhance performance.

5. Toyota Sibling & Features List:

The eVX will give rise to a Toyota sibling, based on the Urban SUV concept unveiled last year and it will be introduced in H2 2025. India will act as a production hub for the eVX as Suzuki targets good volume sales in developed markets like Europe and Japan. Other highlights of the eVX will include a single-pane sunroof, a 360-degree camera system, ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), all LED lighting and pillar-mounted rear door handles. The eVX will have a charging port mounted on the front fender, newly designed alloy wheels, a brand new dashboard and centre console and much more.