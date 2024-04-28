Maruti Suzuki eVX Production To Begin In India In Early 2025

The production of the Maruti Suzuki eVX is expected to commence in India in early 2025 and it could use a 60 kWh battery pack

Maruti Suzuki, India’s leading automobile manufacturer, displayed the eVX concept at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024. This concept vehicle first made its international debut at the 2023 Auto Expo, and a more close-to-production version was introduced at the Japan Mobility Show later that year. Maruti Suzuki is actively conducting tests with eVX prototypes as it prepares for the launch, scheduled for next year.

The latest spy pictures shared online have provided insights into the key features of Maruti Suzuki’s upcoming midsize electric SUV. The eVX will join a competitive field, contending with the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV, Tata Curvv and Citroën Basalt EV along with Mahindra XUV400, MG ZS EV and others. The interior will see a notable shift in design compared to the current lineup of Maruti Suzuki models.

The interior of the Maruti eVX will feature a floating touchscreen infotainment system, likely measuring between 10 to 12 inches and a digital instrument console. Additional features expected include a heads-up display, wireless smartphone charging, dual-zone automatic climate control, ambient lighting, and power-adjustable driver and front passenger seats.

The eVX will also sport a new two-spoke steering wheel, a single-pane sunroof, a 360-degree camera system, ADAS tech, connected features, cooled glovebox, an all-LED lighting system, an auto-dimming interior rearview mirror, chrome-finished interior door handles, six airbags and a rotary drive mode selector, among other amenities.

The Maruti Suzuki eVX is built on a variation of Toyota’s 27PL skateboard architecture and will likely offer two battery pack options: 40 kWh and 60 kWh. The latter is expected to deliver a claimed driving range of up to 550 km on a single charge. The eVX will support fast charging for convenience and Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capabilities, allowing it to power other devices. Additionally, the eVX will offer both single and twin electric motor configurations.

The Maruti Suzuki eVX will serve as the basis for a Toyota counterpart, derived from the Urban SUV concept unveiled last year, with a market launch in the second half of 2025. India will be the production hub for the eVX, reflecting Suzuki’s intention to achieve strong sales volumes in developed markets.