Maruti Suzuki eVX Electric SUV Spotted Again In India, Clearest Pics

The production-spec Maruti Suzuki eVX is expected to debut later this year in India and it could be sold in two battery options

Maruti Suzuki unveiled the eVX concept nearly a year ago at the 2023 Auto Expo, previewing its first-ever electric SUV. In late 2023, the Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo saw the eVX making its international debut in a more evolved manner and its interior was showcased for the first time as well. The eVX holds plenty of significance for Maruti Suzuki in India and globally.

The five-seater midsize electric SUV will enter a segment that will see increased competition over the next two years. The eVX will compete with the forthcoming Tata Curvv EV arriving in the coming months, the Hyundai Creta EV, also bound for late 2024, as does the Mahindra XUV.e8, Citroen eC3 Aircross and Honda’s Elevate-based EV.

The Maruti Suzuki eVX will spawn a Toyota sibling too in 2025 and it will be based on the Urban SUV concept unveiled recently. The eVX has been caught testing quite a few times already on foreign soil and in India. The latest set of spy pictures you see here gives us a clear indication of the design direction the zero-emission SUV heads toward.

The test prototype does not wear the tail lamps with triple LED signatures as in the concept and it appears to be a dummy unit. The overall styling is reminiscent of the conceptual version as the clamshell-shaped bonnet, flared wheel arches, closed-off front grille and slightly sloping roofline are present but some of the elements have been toned down.

For instance, the regular door handles have come in place of the smart door handles, the turn signals are integrated with the traditional ORVMs, and the new alloy wheels are not as flashy as in the concept. The rear boasts a shark fin antenna, an integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp, bumper with horizontal reflectors, and a slightly sculpted tailgate.

The headlamps have been given LED treatment and the DRLs will be influenced by the concept as well and the lower portion of the front fascia features a wide air intake. The eVX will be based on the YY8 skateboard platform derived from Toyota’s 27PL and it will likely have a claimed range of around 550 km courtesy of a 60 kWh battery pack. It is expected to carry a competitive starting price of around Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom).