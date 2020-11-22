Maruti Suzuki Espaco, Libertas & Solido Names Trademarked In India

The three names could be used for the upcoming range of Maruti Suzuki passenger vehicles that will include a premium MPV

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has applied names rights suggesting that they could be used for future products. The largest carmaker in the country has filed trademark rights for Espaco, Libertas and Solido on the same date. While the details of what they could be are sparse, we reckon one could be used for an upcoming MPV that might be positioned below the Ertiga.

The Espaco is derived from Spanish and it translates to “space” meaning that it could be used for a family-based MPV. Libertas, on the other hand, is Latin for ‘liberty or freedom’. The name of the Roman goddess personifies liberty and we do reckon it could be considered for a go-anywhere SUV with adventure in mind. These are just speculations though and we cannot confirm anything at the moment.

Solido refers to “solid” or “sturdy” in Italian and then again such kind of names could well suit an SUV of robust build quality. Suzuki already sells the Solio, the more premium version of the JDM-spec Wagon R, in the international markets and its hybrid version was showcased at the Future Mobility Show 2019 in India.

The Espaco, Libertas and Solido names do sound futuristic and they could be badged as future electric vehicles too. Going back to Solido and Libertas, the names can be largely related to SUVs/crossovers. The Suzuki-Toyota partnership appears to be working on a mid-size SUV based on Toyota Raise compact SUV’s platform for the Indian market.

The Maruti Suzuki version of the mid-size five-seater rivalling Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and others could be dubbed the Solido or Libertas. The mid-size SUV could arrive sometime later next year and it will more likely be sold exclusively through Nexa premium dealerships. On the other hand, the Espaco may well be utilized for the jointly developed C-segment MPV that is expected to slot between the Ertiga and Innova Crysta.

The upmarket seven-seater mPV is widely reported to arrive only in 2023. Next year, Maruti Suzuki could debut the long anticipated Jimny lifestyle off-roader to strengthen its SUV portfolio.