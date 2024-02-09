Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Achieves 1 Million Sales Milestone In India

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga holds a midsize MPV segment market share of 37.5 per cent; crossed 1 million sales in just under 12 years in India

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has today announced that the Ertiga MPV has reached the one million sales milestone in India in just under twelve years since its market launch. The Ertiga has been the long-standing leader in the MPV space despite the popularity of the segment waning in recent times due to the increased preference for SUVs.

While many brands tried to take the spotlight away from it, the Ertiga stood the test of time as their MPVs succumbed to poor sales. The Ertiga leads the midsize MPV segment with ease as it holds a market share of 37.5 per cent. Speaking on the Ertiga’s success and new milestone, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said,

“The Ertiga has redefined the concept of an MPV as a stylish and technologically advanced offering. It has become a preferred choice for young, tech-conscious customers who love spending time with family & friends, building collective experiences at every stage.”

The largest car producer in the country has noted that the first-time customers have increased up to 41 per cent for Ertiga while claiming that 66 per cent of the buyers consider the seven-seater as a pre-determined choice for their families. The top-spec variants have also seen plenty of takers according to the brand.

The equipment list comprises a seven-inch Smartplay Pro touchscreen infotainment System with Arkamys sound system and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a multi-info display with turn-by-turn navigation, Suzuki Connect with 40+ features, remote AC, automatic headlamps, cruise control, machined dual-tone alloy wheels, a multi-functional steering wheel, etc.

It also boasts air-cooled cup holders, a front-row armrest with a utility box, bottle holders and accessory sockets in each row, second-row roof-mounted AC for rear passengers with multiple adjustable air vents and three-stage speed control, third-row seats with reclining and flat-fold functionality, and a large bootspace to increase its utility and practicality quotient.

As for the performance, a 1.5L four-cylinder Dual Jet Dual VVT K-series petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology is utilised. It is paired with a manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission with paddle shifters. It has a claimed fuel efficiency of up to 20.51 kmpl while the CNG iteration has it at 26.11 km/kg. The Ertiga is also shipped to more than 80 countries from India.