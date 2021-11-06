Maruti Suzuki Diwali Discounts (Nov 2021) – Alto, Swift, Ertiga, Brezza

This Diwali season, Maruti Suzuki is offering benefits worth up to a maximum of Rs. 43,000 on its Arena lineup of vehicles

Although Diwali festivities may have wrapped up across the country, Diwali benefits are still available in the Indian car market! Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest carmaker, is offering some attractive discounts and benefits on its vehicles this month, and here, we’ve listed the ones available on its Arena range of cars.

Maruti Alto is available with a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 on the Std and Std (O) trims, and of Rs. 25,000 on other trims. However, these cash discounts are only on petrol variants, not the CNG ones. All variants of the Alto have an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of up to Rs. 3,000 on offer.

On the S-Presso, a cash discount of Rs. 25,000 is available, while on the Wagon-R, the same is worth Rs. 5,000. However, the cash discounts aren’t available on the CNG variants of both cars, only petrol variants. An exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of up to Rs. 3,000 are available on all variants of the S-Presso as well as the Wagon-R.

Maruti Celerio, which is slated to undergo a generation change this month, has no deals on offer. As for the Swift, it can be had with a cash discount of Rs. 12,000, but only on the ‘V’ trim level. On other trims, the cash discount is worth Rs. 7,000. An exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 are available on all variants of the Swift.

On the Dzire, the company is offering a cash discount of Rs. 7,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 2,500. A cash discount of Rs. 5,000 is available on the Vitara Brezza, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000.

Maruti Suzuki Diwali discounts – November 2021 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + Corporate discount Maruti Alto (Std, Std Opt) Rs. 20,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Alto (other trims) Rs. 25,000 (petrol)/nil (CNG) Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti S-Presso Rs. 25,000/nil (CNG) Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Wagon-R Rs. 5,000 (petrol)/nil (CNG) Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Celerio 0 0 Maruti Swift Rs. 12,000 (V trim)/Rs. 7,000 (other trims) Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Dzire Rs. 7,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 2,500 Maruti Vitara Brezza Rs. 5,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Ertiga 0 0 Maruti Eeco Rs. 5,000 (petrol)/nil (CNG) Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 2,500

On the Ertiga, there are no official deals on offer. As for Maruti Eeco, a cash discount of Rs. 5,000 is available (on petrol variants, not CNG ones) on it. An exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 2,500 are also being offered on the Eeco.