Maruti Suzuki Discounts [October 2023] – Alto, Wagon-R, Swift, Brezza

Discover exciting discounts on Maruti Suzuki cars in October 2023! From Alto to Swift, explore offers on various models and seize the best deals

Maruti Suzuki, one of India’s leading automobile manufacturers, brings exciting discounts and offers for new car buyers in October 2023. The company has rolled out special offers on various models, making it an opportune time to invest in a new car. Let’s take a look.

Maruti Alto 800, the most affordable vehicle in the Indo-Japanese carmaker’s lineup, doesn’t get any cash discount or corporate discount this month. You do get an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 15,000. As for its elder sibling, the Alto K10, it gets a consumer bonus of Rs. 30,000 (Rs. 20,000 on CNG variants), along with a splendid exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000.

Versatility meets affordability in the Maruti Celerio! Its petrol variants get a consumer offer of up to Rs. 35,000, sweetened with an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000. Are you considering the CNG option? You can avail a fantastic consumer offer of Rs. 30,000 and a valuable exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000.

Model Consumer Offer Exchange Bonus + Corporate Discount Maruti Alto 800 (petrol) – Up to Rs. 15,000 Maruti Alto 800 (CNG) – Rs. 15,000 Maruti Alto K10 (petrol) Rs. 30,000 Rs. 15,000 Maruti Alto K10 (CNG) Rs. 20,000 Rs. 15,000 Maruti Celerio (petrol) Up to Rs. 35,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 4,000 Maruti Celerio (CNG) Rs. 30,000 Rs. 20,000 Maruti S-Presso (petrol) Rs. 30,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 4,000 Maruti S-Presso (CNG) Rs. 30,000 Rs. 20,000 Maruti Wagon-R 1.0L (petrol) Rs. 25,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 4,000 Maruti Wagon-R 1.0L (CNG) Rs. 25,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 4,000 Maruti Wagon-R 1.2L (petrol) Rs. 25,000 Rs. 15,000 Maruti Swift (petrol) Rs. 25,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 4,000 Maruti Swift (CNG) Rs. 25,000 Rs. 15,000 Maruti Dzire (petrol) – Rs. 10,000 Maruti Dzire (CNG) – – Maruti Brezza – – Maruti Eeco Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 4,000

On Maruti’s baby SUV, the S-Presso, you get a consumer offer of Rs. 30,000, complemented by an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000. Prefer CNG for a greener ride? There’s a consumer offer of Rs. 30,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 waiting for you.

The spacious yet ultra-affordable Maruti Wagon-R also gets some exciting offers!! The 1.0L variants (petrol and CNG) offer a consumer bonus of Rs. 25,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000. The 1.2L petrol version doesn’t get any corporate discounts, but it does get the Rs. 25,000 consumer bonus and Rs. 15,000 exchange bonus.

Sporty and stylish, the Maruti Swift is a favourite! Petrol lovers can enjoy a consumer offer of Rs. 25,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000. Its CNG version only gets a consumer offer of Rs. 25,000 though. Its sedan twin, the Dzire, only has an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 on offer.

There are no discounts or offers on the Maruti Brezza, sadly. On the versatile and reliable work van – the Eeco – you get a consumer offer of Rs. 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000.