Maruti Suzuki Discounts August 2021 – Alto, S-Presso, Swift, Vitara Brezza

This August, while India is preparing for Independence Day celebrations, car manufacturers have decided to offer some lucrative discounts and deals on their vehicles, to helps boost sales. Maruti Suzuki is also offering some attractive discounts on its vehicles this month, and here, we’ve listed all the offers available on the manufacturer’s Arena lineup.

Maruti Alto is available with a cash discount of Rs. 5,000 on the CNG variants. On the petrol version, the cash discount is worth Rs. 15,000 on the ‘Std’ trim, and Rs. 25,000 on all other trims. On the S-Presso, a cash discount of Rs. 25,000 is being offered, along with an additional discount of Rs. 5,000 on booking before 20th August, while the CNG variants get a cash discount of Rs. 10,000.

An exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 is available on both the Alto and S-Presso. On Maruti Celerio, there is no cash discount on offer, but an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 is available. As for the Wagon-R, it gets a cash discount of Rs. 15,000 on the petrol variants, and an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 on both petrol and CNG variants.

On Maruti Swift, the manual version has a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 on the ‘Lxi’ trim, of Rs. 25,000 on the ‘Vxi’ trim, and of Rs. 15,000 on the ‘Zxi’ and ‘Zxi+’ trims. On the automatic (AMT) version, the ‘Vxi’ trim has a cash discount of Rs. 25,000, while the same on all other trims is worth Rs. 15,000.

The Dzire has a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 on offer, on all the grades. On both the Swift and Dzire, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 is also available. As for the Vitara Brezza, it gets a cash discount of Rs. 15,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000.

Maruti Suzuki discounts – August 2021 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + Corporate discount Maruti Alto Rs. 15,000 (Std trim) Rs. 25,000 (other trims, petrol)/Rs. 5,000 (CNG) Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti S-Presso Rs. 25,000 (additional Rs. 5,000 on booking till 20th August)/Rs. 10,000 (CNG) Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Celerio 0 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Wagon-R Rs. 15,000 (petrol)/ nil (CNG) Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Swift (MT) Rs. 10,000 (Lxi)/Rs. 25,000 (Vxi)/Rs. 15,000 (Zxi, Zxi+) Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 4,000 Maruti Swift (AMT) Rs. 25,000 (Vxi)/Rs. 15,000 (other trims) Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 4,000 Maruti Dzire Rs. 10,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 4,000 Maruti Vitara Brezza Rs. 15,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 4,000 Maruti Eeco Rs. 5,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 2,000 Maruti Ertiga 0 0

Maruti Eeco has a cash discount of Rs. 5,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 2,000 on offer. On the Ertiga, there are no official discounts available. Other than that, corporate discounts are also being offered – worth Rs. 3,000 on the Alto, S-Presso, Celerio, and Wagon-R; worth Rs. 4,000 on the Swift and Dzire; and worth Rs. 2,000 on the Eeco.