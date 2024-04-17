Maruti Suzuki Developing An Electric SUV, MPV & Hatch For India

Maruti Suzuki is gearing up for a significant push into the electric vehicle market, with plans to introduce three new models over the next two to three years

Maruti Suzuki is reportedly developing three new electric vehicles, including an SUV, an MPV, and a hatchback. These models are expected to be launched over the course of the next two to three years. Let’s delve into details about each of them.

1. Maruti Suzuki eVX:

After its initial unveiling at the 2023 Auto Expo, the eVX concept underwent further development and was showcased in its evolved form at a later event in Tokyo last year. Set for launch in India in early 2025, it will enter the market to compete with Mahindra XUV400 and the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV and Tata Curvv EV. With an anticipated starting price of around Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom), the eVX will use a skateboard architecture, derived from Toyota’s 27PL platform.

2. Maruti Suzuki YMC MPV:

Maruti Suzuki is reportedly set to debut its first electric MPV, internally known as YMC, around 2026. This model will share the same architecture as the eVX, which is scheduled for release in early 2025. Equipped with a 60 kWh battery pack, similar to the one powering the eVX with a claimed range of 550 km, the electric MPV may offer slightly reduced range due to its seven-seater configuration.

In a parallel development, the upcoming Maruti Suzuki YMC is expected to pave the way for a Toyota electric MPV, likely around 2026 or 2027. Similar to the YMC, the Toyota e-MPV may also be exported to various global markets from India, reflecting an advancement in collaborative effort between the two Japanese automakers.

3. Maruti Suzuki eWX Based EV:

The Suzuki eWX concept premiered globally in late 2023 at the Japan Mobility Show, signalling Suzuki’s foray into the mass EV market. Reports suggest that this concept will serve as the foundation for a budget-friendly electric vehicle targeted at the Indian market in the future. To be priced under Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom), this model aims to compete with vehicles like the MG Comet EV and Tata Tiago EV in the affordable electric vehicle segment.