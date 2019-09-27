Maruti Suzuki’s Dzire becomes the top-selling car in India in August 2019 and 8 out of the top 10 selling cars belongs to Maruti Suzuki

The sales charts of passenger vehicles for the month of August 2019 reveal a continued decline in overall sales amidst the ongoing industry slowdown. Here is a list of the top-5 sellers.

1. Maruti Swift Dzire

The Dzire tops the charts with Maruti Suzuki managing to sell 13,274 units, which is slightly more than the 12,923 units it sold in July 2019. However, take a look at the year-on-year sales comparison, and you see a different story.

The Dzire has seen a drop of 39.63 percent in sales this month when compared to the August 2018 sales. Maruti Suzuki is offering healthy benefits of up to Rs 90,000 on the diesel version of the Dzire since its discontinuation is near.

2. Maruti Suzuki Swift

At second comes the hatchback from which the Dzire was originally derived, the Maruti Suzuki Swift. The Swift sold 12,444 units in August 2019 which helped it climb nearer to the top of the sales chart, but it still was down on the 12,677 units in July 2019.

3. Maruti Suzuki Wagon-R

The third-generation of the Maruti Suzuki WagonR has certainly lived up to its name and continues to be loved by Indians. In August, Maruti Suzuki shipped 11,402 units of the hatchback, fairly down from the 15,062 units in July 2019. Dealers are offering up to Rs 25,000 worth of benefits across all trims of the WagonR to increase the numbers

4. Maruti Suzuki Baleno

At no. 4 comes Maruti Suzuki’s premium hatch, the Baleno. Sold through Maruti’s premium Nexa channels, the Baleno sold 11,067 units in August, slightly more than the 10,482 units it managed to sell in July 2019. It was feared that the launch of Toyota Glanza, a rebadged version of Baleno, would result in a decline of sales. However, the Baleno seems unaffected and has its own fan following.

5. Maruti Suzuki Alto

The fifth place is taken by Maruti Suzuki’s entry-level hatchback with a total sale of 10,123 units, down on July’s 11,577 units. The Alto received an upgrade earlier this year which not only included an addition of safety features, but the engine was also made BS6-compliant. Maruti is offering benefits of up to Rs 70,000 with the Alto due the dropping sales.