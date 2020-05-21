Maruti Suzuki Commences Bookings For BS6 S-Cross Petrol

Apart from the new BS6-compliant 1.5-litre petrol drivetrain B, no other changes will be made to the S-Cross petrol both inside or outside

Maruti Suzuki stopped selling diesel vehicles in the Indian market once the BS6 emission norms came into effect, and hence, the carmaker decided to plonk its previously diesel-only cars (Vitara Brezza and S-Cross) with a petrol powertrain, and showcased both the updated cars at this year’s Auto Expo.

While the Vitara Brezza was launched at the auto event itself, the S-Cross is yet to go on sale. While we expect the petrol S-Cross to be launched in the Indian market in June, a few dealerships have already started taking bookings for the car, for a token amount of Rs 11,000.

The S-Cross will be continued to be sold through the company’s premium Nexa dealerships, and will now be offered in three variants, namely – Delta, Zeta and Alpha, and the pricing for the entry-level model is expected to start from about Rs 9 – 9.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

The BS6 S-Cross will come equipped with Maruti Suzuki’s 1.5-litre four-cylinder that belts out 105 PS of power and 138 Nm torque. The engine will be offered with Maruti’s SHVS mild-hybrid system which lends functions like torque boost and idle start-stop.

While a 5-speed manual gearbox will be offered as standard, an optional four-speed torque converter automatic gearbox will be offered with the S-Cross for the first time. With that being said, reports suggest that the automatic option will be on offer with all the three variants.

On the feature front, the car will retain its LED projector headlamps, 16-inch alloy wheels and cruise control functions, while it is expected to likely be fitted with the latest version of Maruti Suzuki’s SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system, which will be integrated with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. No cosmetic changes are expected to be made to the car inside or outside.

Once launched, the S-Cross petrol will continue to be pitted against the likes of Honda WR-V, Ford EcoSport, Hyundai Venue, among other similarly priced cars in the market.