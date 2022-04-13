Maruti Suzuki Ciaz To Soon Get New 1.5L K15C Petrol Engine

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is expected to get the 1.5-litre K15C DualJet petrol engine producing around 115 PS; a five-speed MT and a six-speed AT are likely

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is gearing up to introduce a new powertrain to its domestic product lineup. The 1.5-litre K15C four-cylinder petrol engine will debut on the soon-launching Ertiga facelift and the updated XL6. It is also expected to be made available in the all-new Brezza, launching around June 2022, the S-Cross and the Ciaz midsize sedan.

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz made its local debut in 2014 and it was initially sold with a 95 PS/130 Nm 1.4-litre K14B petrol and a 1.3-litre Fiat-sourced diesel engine that developed around 90 PS and 200 Nm. Back in August 2018, the Ciaz gained a facelift and upon which the 1.4-litre K14B petrol engine was ditched in favour of the larger 1.5-litre K15B engine.

In March 2019, the DDiS 200 diesel motor was discontinued and an in-house developed four-pot E15A diesel engine kicking out 95 PS and 225 Nm came into existence before facing the axe. Currently, the five-seater is priced between Rs. 8.67 lakh and Rs. 11.66 lakh (ex-showroom) and it rivals Hyundai Verna, Honda City and Skoda Slavia.

The 1.5-litre K15B four-cylinder mild-hybrid petrol engine generates 104.7 PS maximum power at 6,000 rpm and 138 Nm of peak torque delivered at 4,400 rpm. It will likely be replaced by the 1.5-litre K15C DualJet engine with two injectors per cylinder giving it better control over fuel injection and thus higher power output and greater efficiency can be attained.

The powertrain is expected to produce 10 PS more than the K15B at 115 PS. It will be mated to a five-speed manual transmission as standard while a new six-speed torque converter automatic transmission with paddle shifter will likely be an option. The gearbox will debut in the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and the X6 facelifts offering higher fuel economy as well without Smart Hybrid tech.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz could be launched in the coming weeks and it may get minor cosmetic revisions and interior updates. Following the updated versions of the MPVs, MSIL will bring in the new Brezza and an all-new midsize SUV later this year while the Jimny lifestyle off-roader is believed to be in the pipeline for 2023.