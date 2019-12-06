Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Ertiga & XL6 Mild-Hybrid Variants Recalled In India

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Ertiga and XL6 mild-hybrid variants are recalled due to potential safety risk involved in the MGU system

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has announced a recall of about 63,493 units of SHVS Ertiga, Ciaz and the recently launched XL6. The petrol mild-hybrid variants produced between January 1, 2019 and November 21, 2019 are called back due to the safety risk involved in MGU (Motor Generator Unit) system.

The company says a possible defect may have occurred in the MGU during the manufacturing from an overseas supplier. Moreover, the affected owners will be given loaner vehicles while their cars are mended at the authorised dealerships free of cost starting from December 6. The largest carmaker in the country introduced the 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15B SHVS petrol engine in the Ciaz facelift back in August 2018.

The powertrain made its way into the Ertiga when the new generation model was launched late last year. In both the models, the mild-hybrid unit produces a maximum power output of 104.7 PS and 138 Nm of peak torque and is connected to either a five-speed manual or a four-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The SHVS system comprises of automatic idle engine start/stop and mild torque-assist.

In late March 2019, Maruti Suzuki launched the 1.5-litre four-cylinder DDiS 225 diesel engine in the Ciaz and it develops 95 PS and 225 Nm, and is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. Unlike the 1.3-litre DDiS 200 diesel motor with SHVS technology, the bigger diesel doesn’t incorporate the same tech in the sedan.

The XL6, based on the Ertiga with a more premium exterior and sold only through Nexa outlets, entered the domestic market only a few months ago. It employs the same 1.5-litre K15B SHVS petrol mill and thus part of the recall. The latest Ertiga has lived up to the expectations of its predecessor over the last one year and is performing well despite the sales slowdown.

The XL6, priced between Rs. 9.8 lakh and Rs. 11.47 lakh (ex-showroom), has also been well-received among customers. Last month, 2,195 units were sold as the XL6 has garnered nearly 13,000 units over the last four months.