Maruti Suzuki Brezza Matte Edition Unveiled At 2023 Auto Expo

Maruti Suzuki Brezza Matte edition could be introduced in India in the coming months; gets a subtle-looking exterior finish

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has showcased a variety of new models and a futuristic concept at the ongoing 2023 Auto Expo. The long list includes the global premiere of the five-door Jimny lifestyle off-road SUV, Fronx coupe SUV, eVX concept previewing the brand’s first electric SUV by 2025, modified Swift, black coloured Grand Vitara and the matte edition of the Brezza.

The second-generation Brezza made its local debut in June 2022 and it has been well received amongst customers. Priced between Rs. 7.99 lakh and Rs. 13.96 lakh (ex-showroom), the compact SUV adorns a brand new styling and a more advanced interior with a packed features list compared to the old model.

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is sold in nine different colour schemes namely Sizzling Red, Brave Khaki, Exuberant blue, Pearl Arctic White, Magma Grey, Splendid Silver, Splendid Silver with Midnight Black Roof, Sizzling Red with Midnight Black Roof and Brave Khaki with Arctic White Roof. The five-seater is one of the best-lookers in its segment currently.

It has further been elevated by the matte edition displayed at the 16th edition of the premier motoring show in Greater Noida. The dark lavenderish matte shade does bring subtlety complemented by the lighter shade of black body cladding and wheel arch cladding. You could also see a prominent bumper at the front and black in a fake carbon fibre finish.

In addition, the black glossy trim garnish surrounding the bumpers add to the drama and the interior gains a dark wooden dashboard garnish. We do expect Maruti Suzuki to introduce this colour scheme in the Brezza as it does bring out the best in its overall design. The dark finished pillars, roof rails and glossy window frame are other highlights. The Brezza uses a 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15C smart hybrid petrol engine.

It is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 105 PS at 6,000 rpm and 138 Nm of peak torque delivered at 4,400 rpm. The gasoline mill is linked with a five-speed manual transmission as standard and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit with paddle shifters as an option.