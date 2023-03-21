Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG – Variant Wise Features, Mileage & Prices

Explore all the Brezza CNG variants and get an insight into what each trim offers

Maruti Suzuki has finally launched the CNG variant of its most popular compact SUV, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, and would be the first in the segment. Maruti Brezza CNG has been launched with three variants – LXi, VXi, ZXi – available to the customer. Let’s explore them one by one in more detail.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG LXi

LXI is the entry level variant of Brezza CNG. It comes decently equipped with 16 inch steel wheels, dual front air bags, rear AC vents, rear parking sensor, halogen projector headlamps and integrated spoiler. The price for this variant is Rs. 9.14 Lakh.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG VXi

The mid level variant, also touted as the most value for money, is the VXi. It has a right mix of features which includes a rear defogger, climate control, a seven-inch infotainment system, and steering-mounted audio controls. These features are in addition to the features of LXi. This trim starts from Rs. 10.49 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG ZXi

Finally, the ZXi is the top trim of Brezza CNG, available with the option of dual tone variation as well. This is the most loaded variant with features like button start, dual-tone interiors, Arkamys sound system, OTA updates, 60:40 split folding rear seats, LED projector headlamps, rear wiper and reverse camera.

While it certainly could have been equipped more with dual-tone alloy wheels, ambient lighting, HUD, bigger infotainment screen display or a cooled glovebox, it still does the job. The ZXi starts at Rs. 11.89 lakh, while the dual tone demands a price of Rs. 12.05 lakh.

Brezza CNG – Engine & Mileage

Maruti Brezza CNG comes with Maruti’s 1.5L K-series engine. It has a 55 litre CNG tank and comes with a factory fitted CNG kit. A dual interdependent electronic Control Unit (ECU) and Intelligent Injection System are included with the S-CNG technology.

These cutting-edge technologies offer an improved air-fuel ratio for better driving performance while also offering a staggering 25.51 km/kg in fuel efficiency. It comes paired with a five speed manual transmission and Its engine pushes 87bhp/121.5 Nm in the CNG mode.