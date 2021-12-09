Maruti Suzuki Baleno Crosses 10 Lakh Sales Milestone In India

Maruti Suzuki Baleno got past the 10 lakh sales mark in just over six years; a heavily facelifted version is expected to launch in early 2022

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) entered the premium hatchback segment courtesy of the Baleno in late 2015 and it helped in strengthening the company’s portfolio sold at the Nexa premium dealerships. The Baleno can be considered as the first big success from Nexa outlets as it went toe-to-toe against Hyundai Elite i20 and both of them transformed the segment into a high volume bearer.

The sales battle between the Baleno and the Elite i20 was so so close every month but eventually, the Baleno got the better of the Elite i20. It continues to be the best-seller in the premium hatch space and underlining its popularity, MSIL has today announced that the Baleno has crossed ten lakh sales milestone as the feat is achieved in just over six years.

The one lakh unit sales were crossed in just a year since its market debut but the next one lakh came in just eight more months. What was more impressive was that the five-seater based on the Heartect platform got past the six lakh mark within the next two years. The seven lakh milestone was reached by December 2019 and despite the health crisis, the next one lakh units were garnered over the next ten months.

Between October 2020 and November 2021, the next two lakh units were recorded as the Baleno got past the one million mark last month. Currently, the Baleno is priced between Rs. 5.97 lakh and Rs. 9.33 lakh (ex-showroom) across Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha trim levels. It faces competition from Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, Honda Jazz and Volkswagen Polo.

The premium hatchback derives power from a 1.2-litre VVT four-cylinder petrol engine developing 82 bhp and 113 Nm and is paired with a five-speed manual transmission or a CVT. The 1.2-litre DualJet Dual VVT motor kicks out 89 bhp and 113 Nm and is coupled with a five-speed manual transmission only.

MSIL is working on a heavily facelifted Baleno and is expected to go on sale in the early parts of next year. The leaked images of the production-ready version show that it gets a thoroughly revised interior and exterior.