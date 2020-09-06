Maruti Suzuki August 2020 Sales – Alto, Swift, Brezza, Ertiga, Baleno, Gypsy

Maruti Suzuki posted a total of 1,13,033 units as against 93,173 units during the same period in 2019 with YoY growth of 21.3 per cent

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) continued to lead the sales charts in the month of August 2020 with a good leap in volume fortunes. The Indo-Japanese manufacturer sold a total of 1,13,033 units as against 93,173 units during the same period in 2019 with Year-on-Year sales growth of 21.3 per cent and it held 48.3 per cent market share.

The Swift took the top spot in not only Maruti Suzuki’s standings but also the passenger car industry with 14,869 units as against 12,444 units with 19 per cent YoY volume increase. The Alto entry-level hatchback finished second closely behind with 14,397 units as against 10,123 units during the corresponding period in 2019 with 42 per cent growth.

The Wagon R continued its good run with a domestic tally of 13,770 units as against 11,402 units with 21 per cent volume growth. The Dzire compact sedan reign in its position as the best-selling sedan in the country every month and August 2020 was no different as 13,629 units were recorded against 13,274 units with 3 per cent growth.

Model (YoY) August 2020 Sales August 2019 Sales Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (11%) 9,302 8,391 Maruti Suzuki Dzire (3%) 13,629 13,274 Maruti Suzuki Eeco (5%) 9,115 8,658 Maruti Suzuki Baleno (-3%) 10,742 11,067 Maruti Suzuki Alto (42%) 14,397 10,123 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R (21%) 13,770 11,402 Maruti Suzuki XL6 (-22%) 1,846 2,356 Maruti Suzuki Swift (19%) 14,869 12,444 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza (-3%) 6,903 7,109 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso 5,312 – Maruti Suzuki Celerio (19%) 5,684 4,765 Maruti Suzuki Ignis (147%) 3,262 1,322 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz (-23%) 1,223 1,596 Maruti Suzuki Gypsy 452 – Maruti Suzuki S-Cross (279%) 2,527 666

The Baleno posted 10,742 units as against 11,067 units with negative 3 per cent YoY growth. The Eeco ended up behind Baleno and Ertiga with 9,115 units as against 8,658 units during the same period last year with 5 per cent YoY positive growth. The Ertiga MPV registered 9,302 units with a respectable 11 per cent volume increase.

Elsewhere, the Vitara Brezza garnered 6,903 units in August 2020 as against 7,109 units with 3 per cent negative sales growth while the S-Presso endured 5,312 units and the Celerio encountered 19 per cent volume jump as 5,684 units were sold against 4,765 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago.

The more premium version of Ertiga, the XL6 with middle-row captain seating arrangement endured a total of 1,846 units as against 2,356 units with 22 per cent de-growth. The Ignis recorded 3,262 units as against 1,322 units with 147 per cent sales increase.