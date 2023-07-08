Maruti Suzuki Arena Waiting Period In July 2023 – Close To 10 Months

The Ertiga has the highest waiting period of up to 42 weeks within the Maruti Suzuki Arena range in the month of July 2023

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) commands a waiting period of up to 42 weeks in the month of July 2023. The Dzire compact sedan comes with a waiting period of 14 to 16 weeks for the CNG version, 8 to 10 weeks for the regular petrol and 5 to 6 weeks for the AMT model.

Customers wanting to own the Ertiga will have to wait up to 42 weeks as it has the highest waiting period. The CNG variant of the seven-seater MPV asks for a waiting of 28 to 30 weeks, and 40 to 42 weeks for the petrol MT and AT variants each. The Tour M, taxi-spec Ertiga, has a similar waiting period of 40 to 42 weeks.

The Maruti Suzuki Tour S commands a waiting period of 24 to 26 weeks in the domestic market this month. The Tour H3 has a lower waiting of only 4 to 5 weeks. The Brezza compact SUV’s LXI and VXI CNG variants come with a waiting period of 8 to 10 weeks and 10 to 11 weeks respectively in India.

Maruti Arena Models Waiting Period In July 2023 1. Maruti Suzuki Dzire 14-16 Weeks (CNG), 8-10 Weeks (P), 5-6 Weeks (AMT) 2. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 28-30 Weeks (CNG), 40-42 Weeks (P), 40-42 Weeks (AT) 3. Maruti Suzuki Tour M 40-42 Weeks (CNG) 4. Maruti Suzuki Tour S 24-26 Weeks (CNG) 5. Maruti Suzuki Tour H3 4-5 Weeks (CNG) 6. Maruti Suzuki Brezza Up To 40 Weeks 7. Maruti Suzuki Eeco Amb 8-10 Weeks 8. Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 7-8 Weeks 9. Maruti Suzuki Celerio 7-8 Weeks 10. Maruti Suzuki Swift 5-6 Weeks 11. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso 7-8 Weeks 12. Maruti Suzuki WagonR 10-12 Weeks

With the second highest waiting period in the Arena range, the Brezza LXI, VXI, ZXI/ZXI+ variants ask for waiting of 36 to 40 weeks, 24 to 26 weeks and 14 to 16 weeks respectively. The six-speed torque converter AT version of the five-seater commands a waiting of 18 to 20 weeks this month.

The Maruti Suzuki Eeco Ambulance has a waiting of 8 to 10 weeks while the entry-level Alto K10 has it at 7 to 8 weeks. The same can be said for the Celerio hatchback. The Swift comes with a waiting period of 5 to 6 weeks this month.

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso asks for a waiting period of 7 to 8 weeks and the WagonR commands a waiting of 10 to 12 weeks.