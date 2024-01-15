Maruti Suzuki Arena Jan 2024 Discounts – Swift, Dzire, WagonR

Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts of up to Rs. 45,000 on its select Arena models in January 2024; The MY 2023 stocks get higher benefits of up to Rs. 52,000

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has released its extensive list of discount offers for both the latest MY 2024 models as well as MY 2023 unsold stock. In January 2024, the home-grown carmaker has continued with its discount streak and we will take a look at the offers on the brand’s Arena models.

To begin with, the Alto K10 gets the highest discount of up to Rs. 45,000 for the latest stock while the MY 2023 cars are available with even higher benefits of up to Rs. 52,000. The Alto K10 is followed by Celerio with almost similar benefits of up to Rs.44,000 and Rs. 51,000 for the MY 2024 and MY 2023 stock, respectively. The discount breakup for the 2024 model includes up to Rs. 23,000 consumer offer, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 6000.

Apart from these offers, customers buying the S-Presso can avail of discounts of up to Rs. 44,000 on the MY 2024 cars. If you are ready to buy the 2023 manufactured vehicle, the benefits will go up to Rs. 51,000. Maruti Suzuki Wagon-R is also available with hefty discounts in January 2024 and the offers extend up to Rs. 36,000 for the MY 2024 stock. The 2023 manufactured Wagon-R can be had with discount offers of up to Rs. 46,000.

Maruti Suzuki Models Total Savings MY 2024 Stock Total Savings MY 2023 Stock 1. Alto K10 Upto Rs. 45,000 Up to Rs. 52,000 2. Alto 800 Up to Rs. 15,000 Upto Rs. 15,000 3. Celerio Upto Rs. 44,000 Up to Rs. 51,000 4. S-Presso Upto Rs. 44,000 Up to Rs. 51,000 5. WagonR Upto Rs. 36,000 Up to Rs. 46,000 6. Swift Upto Rs. 37,000 Upto Rs. 47,000 7. Drize Up to Rs. 17,000 Up to Rs. 17,000 8. Brezza – – 9. Eeco Upto Rs. 24,000 Up to Rs. 24,000

In addition to this, India’s largest car manufacturer is also offering discounts on its high-selling model Swift which gets benefits of up to Rs. 37,000. This offer extends up to Rs. 47,000 for the MY 2023 stock. On the other hand, its sedan sibling Dzire is only available with benefits of only up to Rs. 17,000 including Rs. 10,000 exchange discount and Rs. 7,000 corporate bonus, applicable for both 2023 and 2024 stock.

Moreover, there are hefty discounts on some commercial fleet vehicles like Ertiga Tour M, WagonR Tour H3, Eeco, Dzire Tour S, Alto Tour V and Super Carry amongst others. The discount offers vary depending upon the variant and powertrain option. The Maruti Suzuki Breeza is an exception here as the company is not offering even a single penny of discount on the sub-compact SUV.

The discount offers mentioned in the above table depend upon the variant, fuel type as well as the powertrain option. The discount offers on MY 2023 stock depend on the availability. We suggest you contact your nearest dealer for detailed discount schemes.