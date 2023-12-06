Maruti Suzuki Arena Discounts Dec 2023 – Swift, Dzire, WagonR, Alto

In December 2023, Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts of up to Rs. 59,000 for its models sold through Arena dealerships

Maruti Suzuki is offering a wide range of discounts for its cars sold through regular Arena dealerships in the final month of 2023. The petrol version of the Alto, except for the Std 800, is available with an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 15,000 and the same applies to its CNG counterpart. The Alto K10 comes with up to Rs. 54,000 discounts this month – Rs. 35,000 consumer offer, Rs. 15,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 4,000 corporate discount.

However, the CNG variant of the Alto K10 only gets Rs. 25,000 in consumer offer and Rs. 15,000 in exchange bonus. All petrol-powered variants of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso are sold with a consumer offer of Rs. 35,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 – taking the total up to Rs. 4,000. The CNG version doesn’t get the institutional offer.

The civilian version of the Maruti Suzuki Eeco is retailed with a consumer offer of Rs. 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 as the total stands at Rs. 29,000. The CNG variant is devoid of the corporate discount as it gets a total discount of up to Rs. 25,000 in the month of December 2023.

Maruti Suzuki Arena Models Total Discounts In December 2023 1. Maruti Suzuki Alto Up To Rs. 15,000 2. Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Up To Rs. 54,000 3. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Up To Rs. 59,000 4. Maruti Suzuki Eeco Up To Rs. 29,000 5. Maruti Suzuki WagonR Up To Rs. 54,000 6. Maruti Suzuki Celerio Up To Rs. 59,000 7. Maruti Suzuki Swift Up To Rs. 54,000 8. Maruti Suzuki Dzire Up To Rs. 20,000

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR can be bought with a consumer offer of Rs. 30,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 while the Celerio gets an even better deal with a consumer offer of Rs. 35,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 – taking the total up to Rs. 59,000.

The respective CNG variants of both models do not get the corporate offer but other discounts do apply. The Swift compact hatchback is available with a consumer offer of Rs. 30,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 in a similar fashion to the WagonR.

The largest carmaker in the country is selling the Swift with a Special Edition kit that costs Rs. 3,400. The CNG variant only comes with a consumer offer of Rs. 25,000 while its sibling, the Dzire, is retailed with a consumer offer and exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 apiece.