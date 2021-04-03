Maruti Suzuki April 2021 Discounts – Alto, Swift, Vitara Brezza, Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki is offering some extremely tempting deals and discounts on its Arena range of cars in April 2021

Maruti Suzuki has announced a few attractive discounts for its vehicles for this month. Here, we have detailed all the offers and deals available on Maruti Suzuki Arena cars in April 2021. The most affordable offering in Maruti’s stable, Alto, is available with a cash discount of 17,000, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000.

Maruti S-Presso has a cash discount of Rs. 14,000 on offer, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000. On the Wagon-R, the cash discount is worth Rs. 8,000 on the petrol variants and Rs. 13,000 on the CNG variants. An exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 are also available on it.

Maruti Celerio and Celerio X have a cash discount of Rs. 15,000 on offer, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000. As for Maruti Swift, it is available with a cash discount of Rs. 30,000 on ‘LXi’ trim, and Rs. 10,000 on all other trims. An exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 are also available. The offers are the same on the latest (facelift) model and pre-facelift model of the Swift.

Maruti Dzire has no discount on the ‘ZXi’ and ‘ZXi+’ trims, while other trims are offered with a cash discount of Rs. 8,000. Regardless of the trim level, a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 are available on the vehicle.

Maruti Vitara Brezza has a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 available on all except ‘ZXi’ and ‘ZXi+’ trims (which have no official cash discount). Other than that, an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 is available, along with a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000.

Discounts on Maruti Suzuki Arena cars – April 2021 Model Cash Discount Exchange Bonus + Corporate Discount Maruti Alto Rs. 17,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti S-Presso Rs. 14,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Wagon-R Rs. 8,000 (Petrol)/Rs. 13,000 (CNG) Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Celerio & Celerio X Rs. 15,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Swift Up to Rs. 30,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Dzire Up to Rs. 8,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Vitara Brezza Up to Rs. 10,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Eeco Rs. 10,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Ertiga – 0 + Rs. 3,000

Maruti Eeco is available with a cash discount of Rs. 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000. As for the Ertiga, it does not have any official cash discount or exchange bonus, although a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 is available on it.