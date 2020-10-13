Maruti Suzuki Alto Completes 20 Years In India With 40 Lakh Unit Sales

Maruti Suzuki Alto went past 40 lakh sales market in August 2020 and around 84 per cent of its customers choose it as their first time car

The Alto entry-level hatchback has been available in the Indian market for more than two decades and it has been the most sold passenger car during its regime by consistently topping the sales charts. Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has today released a statement that more than 40 lakh units of the Alto have been retailed across the country in a period of just over 20 years.

It has been nothing but a staggering achievement as the Alto remains as the most preferred car for the first time buyers. Over the last twenty years, the Indo-Japanese manufacturer introduced multiple updates as the five-seater budget hatch evolved through time and more equipment as well as safety features were added to the lineup pertaining to government standards.

The hatchback embraces Maruti Suzuki’s value for money proposition alongside being highly fuel economical, nimble driving characteristics and low on maintenance. Currently, it is available with features such as a SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system, dual front airbags, Anti lock brakes with electronic brake-force distribution, reversing sensors, speed alert, two-tone cabin, etc.



Speaking on the achievement Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Alto, over the past two decades has changed the way India commutes. It has ranked as the No.1 selling car in last 16 years and continues to win hearts and surprise Indian car buyers with its exciting value proposition.”

In the 2019-20 period, close to 76 per cent of Alto customers have chosen it as their first car and the percentage increase to 84 in the current year. The Alto made its debut back at the turn of the millennium and four years later, it topped the sales charts. By 2008, it reached 10 lakh unit sales milestone while the next 10 lakh customers came in the space of just four years.

Back in August 2020, the Alto went past the 40 lakh sales market, four years after the 30 lakh feat was achieved. Over the last 16 years, the hatchback continues to be the best-selling car in the country. In the Financial Year 2019-20, the sales of Alto came from upcountry markets and it increased to 62 per cent in the current FY. It is also exported to more than 40 countries in South Asia, Africa and South America.

The Alto became the first BSVI compliant entry-level car in India last year and it is claimed to have fuel efficiency of 22.05 kmpl for Petrol and 31.56 km/kg for CNG. The Maruti Suzuki Alto is sold through Arena sales network comprising of 2,390 dealerships across 1,900 cities.