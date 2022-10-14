Maruti Sold 20,000 Units Of Grand Vitara & Brezza In Sept 2022

The Maruti Brezza is one of the strongest offerings in the sub-4m compact SUV segment and locks on its horns with rivals like the Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet

Maruti Suzuki India continues to dominate the Indian automotive market and retained the number one spot in terms of total sales volume in the month of September 2022. Furthermore, it also continues to perform strongly in the SUV segment and sold more than 20,000 units of the Grand Vitara and the new Brezza in the Indian market.

The recently launched Maruti Grand Vitara is currently the most fuel-efficient petrol SUV in the market in the segment and is also the first hybrid car in the brand’s Indian portfolio. The new Grand Vitara not only promises to offer strong powertrain options but in addition to this, also offers a feature-rich cabin and attractive exterior styling.

The SUV registered a total sales volume of 4,769 units in its first month and gives tough competition to the rivals like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, and the newly launched Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

The Maruti Brezza on the other hand also showed a 724.17 per cent growth on Y-O-Y basis after registering a total sales of 15,445 units in September 2022 in India. For a quick comparison, only 1,874 units of the SUV were sold in September last year. The new Brezza takes on the rivals like the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, and the Toyota Urban Cruiser.

The new Grand Vitara price in India starts from Rs 10.47 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is offered in as many as 10 variants. It is offered with two powertrain options – 1.5L K15C Smart-Hybrid petrol engine and 1.5-L three-cylinder TNGA strong hybrid petrol engine. While the smart hybrid motor churns out a peak power and torque output of 101.6 hp and 136.8 Nm respectively.

The TNGA strong hybrid setup boasts a maximum power output of 114 hp. The Brezza is however offered only with a single engine option and is priced from Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).