Maruti Sold 1.61+ Lakh Cars In May 2022; Highest Ever Monthly Exports

Maruti Suzuki posted 1,24,474 units in the month of May 2022 against 32,903 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY sales surge of 278.3 per cent

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) sold a cumulative domestic total of 1,61,413 units in the month of May 2022 including 1,28,000 units locally, 6,222 units in supply to the other OEM and the highest ever monthly export tally of 27,191 units. The largest carmaker in the country noted that the shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on vehicle production, especially on domestic models.

The Indo-Japanese company has taken all possible measures to minimise the impact. The sales volume last month is not comparable to that of the same period in 2021 as the operations took a big hit due to the health crisis. The combined sales of Alto and S-Presso stood at 17,408 units against 4,760 units with a YoY positive growth of 265.7 per cent.

The combined sales of Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S and WagonR in the compact space led to a total of 67,947 units last month against 20,343 units in May 2021 with a YoY volume increase of 234 per cent. The Ciaz midsize sedan posted 586 units against 349 units in May 2021 with a YoY growth of 67.9 per cent.

The Utility Vehicle range comprising Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza and XL6 combined to record a total of 28,051 unit sales against 6,355 units during the corresponding period last year with a YoY sales surge of 341.4 per cent. The Eeco van is due a mild update soon and it managed a total of 10,482 units against 1,096 units with a growth of 856.3 per cent on a YoY basis.

The Super Carry LCV registered 3,526 unit sales last month against 868 units in May 2021 with a YoY growth of 306.2 per cent. The domestic passenger vehicle sales alone stood at 1,24,474 units against 32,903 units with a YoY sales surge of 278.3 per cent and combined with the LCV numbers, it was at 1,28,000 units against 33,771 units with a YoY growth of 279 per cent.

The total domestic sales including PVs, LCV, sales to the other OEM and exports stood at 1,61,413 units against 46,555 units during the same period in 2021 with a growth of 246.7 per cent. MSIL has so far introduced new-gen Celerio, Dzire CNG, mildly updated WagonR, heavily updated Baleno, facelifted Ertiga and XL6 this year while the revised Brezza and an all-new midsize SUV will further strengthen the SUV lineup in 2022.