Maruti S-Presso Launching Today In India, Detailed Walkaround Video

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso gets BSVI compliant 1.0-litre petrol engine right from the get-go and is based on Concept Future S
Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is all prepared to launch the much-awaited S-Presso today in the domestic market. The micro SUV has some unique traits compared to the regular entry-level models sold by the brand like higher ground clearance while the exterior is completely different from its elder siblings.
The S-Presso will be retailed from the Arena dealerships across the country but it’s based on the fifth generation Heartect platform that can be found in Nexa models like the Baleno.
The pricing of the S-Presso will play a crucial factor in its way towards success and considering the downtrodden sales trend, it is expected to be priced aggressively. With Bold pricing, Maruti Suzuki could lure in new customers into its fold during this festive season.
The starting price will more likely be around Rs. 3.99 lakh for the LX variant. The S-Presso will be sold in LX and VX variants in standard five-speed manual transmission and five-speed AMT (AGS) as an option.
|Maruti S-Presso Expected Prices
|Ex-Showroom
|Maruti S-Presso LX
|Rs. 3.99 Lakh
|Maruti S-Presso LX (O)
|RS. 4.07 Lakh
|Maruti S-Presso LXI
|Rs. 4.19 Lakh
|Maruti S-Presso LXI (O)
|Rs. 4.26 Lakh
|Maruti S-Presso VXI
|Rs. 4.39 Lakh
|Maruti S-Presso VXI (O)
|Rs. 4.46 Lakh
|Maruti S-Presso VXI+
|Rs. 4.79 Lakh
|Maruti S-Presso VXI AGS
|Rs. 4.79 Lakh
|Maruti S-Presso VXI AGS (O)
|Rs. 4.86 Lakh
|Maruti S-Presso VXI+ AGS
|Rs. 5.25 Lakh
The range-topping variant could cost at around Rs. 5.25 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). The S-Presso is powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine with BSVI compliance.
|Specification
|Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
|Engine
|1.0 Litre BS6 Petrol Engine
|Power
|68 PS
|Torque
|90 Nm
|Transmission
|5 Speed MT / 5 Speed AMT
It is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 68 PS and 90 Nm of peak torque. The S-Presso measures 3,565 mm long, 1,520 mm wide and has a height of 1,564 mm with 2,380 mm wheelbase and 180 mm ground clearance.
|Dimensions
|Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
|Length
|3,565 mm
|Width
|1,520 mm
|Height
|1,564 mm
|Wheelbase
|2,380 mm
|Ground Clearance
|180 mm
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|27 Litre
Maruti Suzuki will present the S-Presso with standard safety features like driver side airbag, ABS with EBD, front seatbelt reminder, speed alert and so on.
|Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Standard
|Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Lxi
|Driver Side Airbag
|AC With Heater
|Seat Belt Reminder
|Power Steering
|Reverse Parking Sensor
|Black Bumper
|Co – Driver Side Airbag (Optional)
|Black Door Handle
|Pedestrian Protection
|Black Colour Side Mirrors
|ABS With EBD
|Steel Wheels
The high grades will have a SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, Bluetooth, USB and AUX provision, keyless entry, steering mounted controls, etc. The interior has drawn design influence from the Concept Future S with sporty round-shaped instrumentation in the middle.
|Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Vxi
|Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Vxi+
|Centre Door Locking
|Rear Parcel Tray
|Remote Keyless Entry
|Internally Adjustable Outside Rear View Mirrors
|Smartplay Dock
|Smartplay Audio System 17.78 “
|Front Power Window
|Apple CarPlay / Android Auto
|Bluetooth
|Body Colour ORVM & Door Handle
|Front Two Speakers
|Steering Mounted Control
|Full Wheel Covers
|Body Colour Bumpers
|USB Connectivity