Maruti S-Presso Launching Today In India, Detailed Walkaround Video

Surendhar M
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso gets BSVI compliant 1.0-litre petrol engine right from the get-go and is based on Concept Future S

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is all prepared to launch the much-awaited S-Presso today in the domestic market. The micro SUV has some unique traits compared to the regular entry-level models sold by the brand like higher ground clearance while the exterior is completely different from its elder siblings.

The S-Presso will be retailed from the Arena dealerships across the country but it’s based on the fifth generation Heartect platform that can be found in Nexa models like the Baleno.

The pricing of the S-Presso will play a crucial factor in its way towards success and considering the downtrodden sales trend, it is expected to be priced aggressively. With Bold pricing, Maruti Suzuki could lure in new customers into its fold during this festive season.

 

The starting price will more likely be around Rs. 3.99 lakh for the LX variant. The S-Presso will be sold in LX and VX variants in standard five-speed manual transmission and five-speed AMT (AGS) as an option.

Maruti S-Presso Expected Prices Ex-Showroom
Maruti S-Presso LX Rs. 3.99 Lakh
Maruti S-Presso LX (O) RS. 4.07 Lakh
Maruti S-Presso LXI Rs. 4.19 Lakh
Maruti S-Presso LXI (O) Rs. 4.26 Lakh
Maruti S-Presso VXI Rs. 4.39 Lakh
Maruti S-Presso VXI (O) Rs. 4.46 Lakh
Maruti S-Presso VXI+ Rs. 4.79 Lakh
Maruti S-Presso VXI AGS Rs. 4.79 Lakh
Maruti S-Presso VXI AGS (O) Rs. 4.86 Lakh
Maruti S-Presso VXI+ AGS Rs. 5.25 Lakh

The range-topping variant could cost at around Rs. 5.25 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). The S-Presso is powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine with BSVI compliance.

Specification Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Engine  1.0 Litre BS6 Petrol Engine
Power  68 PS
Torque 90 Nm
Transmission 5 Speed MT / 5 Speed AMT

It is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 68 PS and 90 Nm of peak torque. The S-Presso measures 3,565 mm long, 1,520 mm wide and has a height of 1,564 mm with 2,380 mm wheelbase and 180 mm ground clearance.

Dimensions Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Length 3,565 mm
Width 1,520 mm
Height 1,564 mm
Wheelbase 2,380 mm
Ground Clearance 180 mm
Fuel Tank Capacity 27 Litre

Maruti Suzuki will present the S-Presso with standard safety features like driver side airbag, ABS with EBD, front seatbelt reminder, speed alert and so on.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Standard Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Lxi
Driver Side Airbag AC With Heater
Seat Belt Reminder Power Steering
Reverse Parking Sensor Black Bumper
Co – Driver Side Airbag (Optional) Black Door Handle
Pedestrian Protection Black Colour Side Mirrors
ABS With EBD
Steel Wheels

maruti s-presso interiorThe high grades will have a SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, Bluetooth, USB and AUX provision, keyless entry, steering mounted controls, etc. The interior has drawn design influence from the Concept Future S with sporty round-shaped instrumentation in the middle.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Vxi Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Vxi+
Centre Door Locking Rear Parcel Tray
Remote Keyless Entry Internally Adjustable Outside Rear View Mirrors
Smartplay Dock Smartplay Audio System 17.78 “
Front Power Window Apple CarPlay / Android Auto
Bluetooth Body Colour ORVM & Door Handle
Front Two Speakers Steering Mounted Control
Full Wheel Covers
Body Colour Bumpers
USB Connectivity

