Maruti S-Presso Launching Today In India, Detailed Walkaround Video

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso gets BSVI compliant 1.0-litre petrol engine right from the get-go and is based on Concept Future S

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is all prepared to launch the much-awaited S-Presso today in the domestic market. The micro SUV has some unique traits compared to the regular entry-level models sold by the brand like higher ground clearance while the exterior is completely different from its elder siblings.

The S-Presso will be retailed from the Arena dealerships across the country but it’s based on the fifth generation Heartect platform that can be found in Nexa models like the Baleno.

The pricing of the S-Presso will play a crucial factor in its way towards success and considering the downtrodden sales trend, it is expected to be priced aggressively. With Bold pricing, Maruti Suzuki could lure in new customers into its fold during this festive season.

The starting price will more likely be around Rs. 3.99 lakh for the LX variant. The S-Presso will be sold in LX and VX variants in standard five-speed manual transmission and five-speed AMT (AGS) as an option.

Maruti S-Presso Expected Prices Ex-Showroom Maruti S-Presso LX Rs. 3.99 Lakh Maruti S-Presso LX (O) RS. 4.07 Lakh Maruti S-Presso LXI Rs. 4.19 Lakh Maruti S-Presso LXI (O) Rs. 4.26 Lakh Maruti S-Presso VXI Rs. 4.39 Lakh Maruti S-Presso VXI (O) Rs. 4.46 Lakh Maruti S-Presso VXI+ Rs. 4.79 Lakh Maruti S-Presso VXI AGS Rs. 4.79 Lakh Maruti S-Presso VXI AGS (O) Rs. 4.86 Lakh Maruti S-Presso VXI+ AGS Rs. 5.25 Lakh

The range-topping variant could cost at around Rs. 5.25 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). The S-Presso is powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine with BSVI compliance.

Specification Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Engine 1.0 Litre BS6 Petrol Engine Power 68 PS Torque 90 Nm Transmission 5 Speed MT / 5 Speed AMT

It is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 68 PS and 90 Nm of peak torque. The S-Presso measures 3,565 mm long, 1,520 mm wide and has a height of 1,564 mm with 2,380 mm wheelbase and 180 mm ground clearance.

Dimensions Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Length 3,565 mm Width 1,520 mm Height 1,564 mm Wheelbase 2,380 mm Ground Clearance 180 mm Fuel Tank Capacity 27 Litre

Maruti Suzuki will present the S-Presso with standard safety features like driver side airbag, ABS with EBD, front seatbelt reminder, speed alert and so on.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Standard Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Lxi Driver Side Airbag AC With Heater Seat Belt Reminder Power Steering Reverse Parking Sensor Black Bumper Co – Driver Side Airbag (Optional) Black Door Handle Pedestrian Protection Black Colour Side Mirrors ABS With EBD Steel Wheels

The high grades will have a SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, Bluetooth, USB and AUX provision, keyless entry, steering mounted controls, etc. The interior has drawn design influence from the Concept Future S with sporty round-shaped instrumentation in the middle.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Vxi Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Vxi+ Centre Door Locking Rear Parcel Tray Remote Keyless Entry Internally Adjustable Outside Rear View Mirrors Smartplay Dock Smartplay Audio System 17.78 “ Front Power Window Apple CarPlay / Android Auto Bluetooth Body Colour ORVM & Door Handle Front Two Speakers Steering Mounted Control Full Wheel Covers Body Colour Bumpers USB Connectivity

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Images